Manchester United working on three more signings this summer…

Manchester United are working on up to three more signings this summer according to the Manchester Evening News. The summer transfer window will close on Monday 5 October 2020, giving United four more weeks to get their summer business done. There will be a domestic-only transfer window in England which will open on the 5 October closing at 5pm on the 16 October with Premier League clubs only able to do business with clubs from the EFL with loan and permanent transfers permitted – similar to a loan window that was removed some years ago.

Jadon Sancho is still United’s number one target for the summer, despite the fact that there was a deadline which expired nearly a month ago with Borussia Dortmund suggesting they will keep the player for the 2020/21 season. It is also suggested that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be open to signing a left-back, a central defender, and a striker this summer. United have already signed Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax last week, the first signing of the summer.

In the left-back position, United have been linked to Sergio Reguilon of Real Madrid, who was on loan with Sevilla last season and faced United in the UEFA Europa League semi-final in which the Spanish side beat United, also going on to win the final against Inter Milan, winning the trophy for the sixth time. Reguilon, 23, has been heavily linked to United in recent weeks. Another player linked to United is Dynamo Kiev left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, 21. It is not said to be an area of priority though.

In the central defensive area, United have been linked with many players already this summer which seems to start with Nathan Ake after a conversation between Solskjaer and the defender after United beat Bournemouth. Ake has now signed for Manchester City. United were then linked to Gabriel Magalhaes, who has signed for Arsenal and Pau Torres who plays for Villarreal. In the past week or so, there was speculation linking United to RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, whose release clause will be active in a year’s time.

It is suggested that Chris Smalling’s time at United is coming to an end with AS Roma seeking to sign the player this summer. Marcos Rojo, who was loaned to Estudiantes in January and Phil Jones, who has been injured since the coronavirus pandemic started also have their futures up in the air this summer. It would seem that United will only swoop for a central defender this summer of the likes of Smalling, Rojo and Jones leave the club this summer, which could actually happen, at least for one of them.

In terms of signing a striker, United have been linked to many this summer from Moussa Dembele to Patson Daka. Solskjaer got Odion Ighalo’s loan spell at United extended because of the coronavirus pandemic and the extension will expire at the end of January 2021, so United will not be desperate to sign a striker this summer, but if they have the opportunity to do so, they should. Bournemouth’s forward Joshua King, who was linked to United in January has also been linked to the club again this summer.

Regarding Sancho, it does seem like the media are on charge of the speculation here. There are many different stories and then when you look at the ITKs on Twitter, there seems to be more convenient stories. If United are interested in the England winger, they should be getting a deal completed for him and we know these things take time, especially with United. With four weeks of the transfer window left this summer, we are now on the home straight and will soon know whether United have the ability or the interest to get this deal done this summer.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic was always going to be a factor in something happening or not and United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward had already warned that United might not splash the cash this summer – which so far seems to be the case. United could look for a stop-gap signing this summer, which may not be ideal. They have been linked with Bournemouth winger David Brooks and Juventus winger Douglas Costa. I feel the latter would be a mistake based on the fact he achieved so little at the Old Lady last season and could become a problem like Alexis Sanchez did at the club.

Bayern Munich wanted to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City last summer, but his injury stopped that from happening. Instead, the Bundesliga champions signed Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho on loan from Inter Milan and Barcelona respectively, to cover for not getting the German winger. United could try a similar approach and were linked to Bayern winger Kingsley Coman but his form during the 2019/20 season might be enough to stop that from happening. United have few options ahead of them and should probably make the move for Sancho sooner rather than later.

Written by John Walker

