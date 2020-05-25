Manchester United write of £130,000 in player loan fees to help other clubs during coronavirus pandemic

Manchester United have reportedly allowed a trio of clubs to not pay loan fees which would reach a total of £130,000 because of the coronavirus pandemic. United academy players Ethan Hamilton, Kieran O’Hara and Joel Pereira were loaned to Bolton Wanderers, Burton Albion and Hearts of Midlothian during the 2019/20 season.

The trio of players were contracted during the loan spell with fees payable for the deals, due to be paid separately by each club. However, with smaller clubs likely to feel the brunt of the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, United have seemingly decided to take the hit, which is admirable in this day and age.

United have been showing many selfless acts during the pandemic with former players who act as ambassadors for the club, have called supporters who were isolated because of the virus, which was a good touch. They have also helped provide food for people who are effectively on the breadline and players have also shown acts of selflessness.

It is stated that United deemed it unfair to make clubs pay the fees that United, with its millions, could absorb themselves, which is a great touch. It makes you wonder how many other clubs would do something similar? It always seems to be clubs like United that the media pick on some being selfish which shows them up when something like this happens.

Pereira, 23, made a total of 25 appearances this season at Hearts, conceding 43 goals and keeping just five clean sheets. It is expected that he could part ways with the club this summer with Dean Henderson’s form putting him ahead in the pecking order. Hamilton, 21, made 30 appearances at Bolton, scoring two goals, assisting two.

O’Hara, 24, made 42 appearances at Burton, conceding 54 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets. Pereira is out of contract at United next summer, meaning he could be sold this summer, when the transfer window opens. O’Hara is out of contract this summer, it is unknown when Hamilton’s contract will expire at the club.

United had many other players out on loan this season, including; Chris Smalling, Alexis Sanchez, Dean Henderson, Marcos Rojo, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Jacob Carney, Alex Fojticek, George Tanner, Aidan Barlow and Max Tanner. It is unknown what United will do with the fees owed to the club for these loan spells.

United should perhaps allow the smaller club to get away with the fees incurred because of the loan periods, however, the more high-profile players, such as Sanchez, Smalling and Rojo, the fees should not be waived as these bigger clubs should be able to afford the monies that have previously agreed to pay the club.

United should keep in mind that their debut has risen, at least in the currency of the United Kingdom, but it remains the same, or close to that in United States dollars. Kindness has a limit and I am sure bigger clubs will pretend to be penniless to get one over United, because they have been kind to smaller clubs. We shall see what happens here.

