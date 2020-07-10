Menu

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood compared to Liverpool’s front three by Gary Neville

July 10, 2020

Former Manchester United captain and Class of 1992 graduate Gary Neville believes that Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have the ‘talent and ability’ to become United’s version of Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. This season, the United trio have been on fire, at times.

This season, Rashford, 22, has made a total of 37 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals and nine assists, whereas Martial, 24, has made 40 appearances, scoring 20 goals and seven assists and Greenwood, 18, has made 42 appearances, scoring 16 goals and five assists. In total, the trio has scored 56 goals and 21 assists – 77 goal contributions.

United have done well since returning to action after the coronavirus pendmic suspended world football and have, in their last four Premier League matches, won each by scoring three or more goals in each match; 3-0 against Sheffield United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa with a 5-2 victory over Bournemouth.

The Liverpool trio have scored 50 goals between them; Salah 21, Mane 18, and Firmino 11 with the trio assisting 10, eight, and ten goals respectively. In total, the trio were responsible for a total of 78 goal contributions – one more than United. It shows that the future could be good for United, once this front three gain more experience together.

Seemingly pouring cold water on the current hype, Neville insisted that the United trio have raw talent which could help them become best attack in the league. On the United legends podcast, entitled the Gary Neville podcast, Neville spoke about the United trio, going into detail about his thoughts and opinions, saying:

“Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are matured, they are established, they are the real deal – the best front three in the Premier League. I was saying that even when Manchester City were winning the league.

“The three that United have got are not at the level of Liverpool’s front three yet, you wouldn’t expect them to be, but they have the talent and ability.

“There were questions whether Rashford was good enough, whether Martial was good enough and Greenwood hadn’t obviously emerged back then, but they are proving they are good enough, that they can play and that they will get better.

“The Liverpool front three are ahead, but it is exciting for Manchester United. If you believe in young players and give them opportunities in the positions they want to play in, you will be amazed what you can achieve.”

Jamie Carragher gives Manchester United Bruno Fernandes warning; jealous, bitter or does he have a point?

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Ratings: Injuries cost Manchester United in draw with Liverpool; Luke Shaw was my MOTM

FeatureFirst TeamManagersMatch ReportsOpinionPlayer Ratings 0
February 24, 2019

Manchester United drew 0-0 with Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It was a strange match with the three substitutions for United in the… Read more

Confirmed Starting XI: Martial leads the line against Crystal Palace; Zaha starts on return to Old Trafford

FeatureFirst TeamManagersNewsOpinionStarting XI 0
August 24, 2019

Manchester United host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this afternoon in the Premier League; the first traditional Saturday afternoon kickoff for United this season. Ole … Read more

Deadline Day Dilemma: Was loaning Timothy Fosu-Mensah the right decision for both club and player?

First TeamManagersOpinion 0
August 10, 2018

With only minutes to go on Transfer Deadline Day, it was announced that Timothy Fosu-Mensah was to go on loan to newly promoted Premier League side Fulham for the entiret… Read more

Ander Herrera sees Manchester United momentum as more important than a potential new contract

First TeamManagersOpinion 0
January 29, 2019

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is out of contract this summer and despite having the one-year option activated a year ago, there are not yet any further devel… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: