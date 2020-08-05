Marcos Rojo raises doubts over his Manchester United future

Manchester United central defender Marcos Rojo has raised doubts over the future of his career at the Old Trafford club. In January, the Argentinian was loaned to former club Estudiantes for the remainder of the season but the coronavirus pandemic then hit, suspended world football meaning the player made just one appearance. With the season now over, the player was recalled by the Old Trafford club but will not be used for the remainder of the season.

It is unknown as to whether the player is back in England to still in Argentina, presumably the latter. Rojo would like to remain at his former club giving the suggestion that he loan spell could be extended. However, that was ideal for the remainder of the 2019/20 season not for this season. If the player would like to remain in Argentina, in my opinion, he should be pushing the club to sign him permanently as United should not be letting him be loaned out again.

During the 2019/20 season at United, Rojo made just nine appearances, four of which came in the UEFA Europa League, three in the Premier League and two in the Carabao Cup. He player a total of 648 minutes of football during the course of the season, giving the impression that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not want to keep him at the club, which might be the best thing for all parties in all fairness. If the player is not going to be utilised, why remain at the club.

United could sell Chris Smalling and Phil Jones this summer, and with Rojo’s future seemingly up in the air, United might need to strengthen in the central defence area with only Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire and Axel Tuanzebe as the experienced players, although both Ethan Laird and Teden Mengi could bolster Solskjaer’s squad. Rojo has reveated, as reported by The Mirror, that he has spoke to Solskjaer in the past week, to which he said:

“I spoke to Solskjaer, the coach, about two weeks ago. Because I had to go back to England. He said to me: ‘Look, now the season is over and everyone has a few days off. “Then we go to play the Europa League. I don’t need to tell you: you’re going to come here, you have to be alone for 15 days and I’m not going to count on you because you haven’t trained for 4 months.’ “Then I told him that it’s said that at the beginning of August, training returns in Argentina. ‘If I stay here, is it better? Obviously, with your permission, I can train in Estudiantes’, I asked him. “And then he told me: ‘After the Europa League there will be two weeks off. Come when we are about to start.’ “Now a thousand things are spoken, but most of them are lies. If I start to deny I’d be here all day. I’m calm because I spoke. My idea is also to try to stay at Estudiantes. “I played a game, got injured and all of this happened. That is why I will see in September if the loan can be extended and continue for a few more months.”

Obviously, with Rojo wanting to remain at Estudiantes and United seemingly looking to sell the player this summer, the Argentinian club might not have the money post-coronavirus pandemic to secure the deal. Therefore, United might opt for a loan spell which could be reviewed during the January transfer window with the view for a permanent deal being concluded then or during the 2021 summer transfer window. In March 2018, Rojo signed a new contract at the club, expiring in the summer of 2021, although there is a further year that could be added. United would need to activate this in order to sell the player as in effect, next summer, he would be a free agent. Perhaps they could take the financial hit and release him to get him off their books?

Written by John Walker

