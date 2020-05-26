Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba will be fit when the season resumes, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that both Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba will be fit when the 2019/20 Premier League season resumes, which could be next month. Rashford has been out of action since January with a back injury and Pogba being on the sidelines since December with an ankle injury.

Rashford, 22, has made a total of 31 appearances for the club this season, scoring 19 goals and five assists, playing in the Premier League, the Emirates FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Europa League. He he still the top scorer for the club this season, despite his long layoff due to injury and could have so much more to offer.

Pogba, 27, has made just eight appearances for the club this season, playing in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup. The Frenchman has not scored any goals this season, assisting twice in the opening match of the season, a 4-0 victory over Chelsea, the team United will be trying to knock out of the top four this season.

The duo are currently training with United since group training resumed in the past week or so but the pair, and their teammates, have been training in their own time during the lockdown, maintaining their fitness levels. It will be a welcome return for the pair, as will the return of United with them being missed by many during the past few months.

It was reported earlier today that United’s players all returned from the lockdown not putting on any additional weight during the lockdown, which is a good thing for United as it will be much quicker to attain match fitness. Solskjaer confirmed on the clubs television channel, MUTV that both Rashford and Pogba will return, saying:

“They’re both looking good. They’ve joined training now and they’ve done everything the other boys have been doing. “No reaction so far, touch wood. When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from. “We’re back in training which has been great. The boys have been fantastic, the weather’s been good and they’ve enjoyed it. “Hopefully now we’ve proved we can do this safely and we can move to the next step. “It’s been really enjoyable being on the training ground again.”

Once the final details of the resumption of the 2019/20 season has been confirmed, United will have nine Premier League matches to contend with against Tottenham Hotspur (A), Sheffield United (H), Brighton and Hove Albion (A), Bournemouth (H), Aston Villa (A), Southampton (H), Crystal Palace (A), West Ham United (H), and Leicester City (A).

They will also have a UEFA Europa League match against LASK (H) to play, the second leg in the round of 16, after winning 5-0 in the first leg, presumably playing two matches in the quarter-finals, should they get through. United will also have a quarter final clash with Norwich City (A) in the Emirates FA Cup. Top four and more is still to play for this season.

