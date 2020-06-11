Marcus Rashford can become the ‘best player in the world’ and win the Ballon d’Or, says Luke Shaw

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw believes that teammate Marcus Rashford has become a top player at the Old Trafford. At the age of 22, Rashford has been lauded for his off the pitch activities, taking a big interest in social matters and feeding poorer people. However, on the pitch, his teammate believes something special is happening.

Rashford was in great form when he suffered a devastating injury earlier in the year, breaking two bones in his back. The United forward has made a total of 31 appearances playing in the Premier League, the Carabao Cup, the Emirates FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League, scoring 19 goals and six assists. Shaw, speaking of his talented teammate, said:

“There’s no reason why, if he keeps going, keeps pushing himself, that he can’t win it one day. “He knows he has the ability to be one of the best and he’s pushing himself all the time to maximise that. “He’s looked unstoppable at times this season and he’s looked so confident. I haven’t seen that in him before. “He was always confident, but not to this level, and he’s matured so much. “He’s improved greatly from when he first came on the scene, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. “He always wants to learn, always wants to get better and, to me, he’s getting better every time I see him play. “He’s matured so much. He’s really turned into a man.”

During the coronavirus pandemic with the country on lockdown, Rashford, who had already learned English Sign Language in order to judge a competition, decided that more could be done for people of the country who needed some extra help, so he paired with FareShare, providing food for vulnerable children. Shaw said:

“I think everyone’s seen the way he’s conducted himself off the pitch, especially during this pandemic, he’s been unbelievable. “He’s a big inspiration for a lot of young people, especially the ones who are coming through from Manchester. “In Marcus, they’ve got someone to look up to not just on the pitch but off it too, which is really nice to see. “He’s a massive example to everyone. “He’s matured so much and a lot of credit for that goes to him and also to his family, who have kept him very grounded.”

One thing is for sure, Rashford has so much more to give, seemingly both on the football pitch and away from the game and I think he will continue doing both. It is great to see a footballer that does not forget where he came from. If he does indeed find himself nominated for the Ballon d’Or in the future, it will be something that the player deserves, whether he wins or not.

