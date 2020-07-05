Menu

Marcus Rashford praises Mason Greenwood and tells him to keep doing what he is doing

July 5, 2020

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has given some important advice to teammate Mason Greenwood, who has announced himself on the Old Trafford stage this season. The 18-year-old score three goals in the past two matches, raising his goal tally to 15 goals for his club this season. Rashford, who has lived what Greenwood is living, talks about it.

The 18-year-old has been a different player since the return to Premier League action last month. He scored and assisted against Brighton and Hove Albion at the start of the week, scoring a brace against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday in a 5-3 victory, United 16th match unbeaten at this stage of the season.

So far this season, Greenwood has made a total of 41 appearances for United, playing in the Premier League, the UEFA Europa League, the Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup. He has scored 15 goals and five assists for the first team, having 20 goal involvements, an average of 0.49 goals per match, which is a great record for a player of his age.

There are few players better placed than Rashford to give Greenwood some advise on the situation he now finds himself in. Rashford rose to the limelight during the 2015/16 season, scoring a brace against Midtjylland in the Europa League, then in his next match, only days later, a brace against Arsenal in the Premier League. Rashford said:

“He’s a fantastic player. I’ve watched him before he got to the first-team. It was never a matter of if he was going to play with us, it was just when – when can we get him involved?

“You’ve got no reason not to have confidence in a player like Mason [Greenwood]. I just tell him to keep doing what he’s doing because what he does is score goals, so he doesn’t need to do anything else.

“Forget everything, whatever people are doing outside, whether it’s praise or negativity.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believed that Greenwood is the best finisher at the club at present and has scored goals which season with either foot, which is a good sign of the career he could have for both club and country. Greenwood is a breath of fresh air in front of goal and a player that can raise the fear from the opposition.

Bruno Fernandes has freed Paul Pogba from transfer fee burden according to Rio Ferdinand

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Ratings: Sanchez MOTM, Carrick and Lingard closely followed; Gomes a class act

FeatureFirst TeamManagersOpinionPlayer Ratings 0
January 26, 2018

Manchester United beat Yeovil Town 4-0 in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup and are into Monday’s fifth round draw. Marcus Rashford opened up the scoring in t… Read more

Eric Bailly linked to Lyon by L’Equipe, however, this sort of speculation is not the first time for the player

First TeamManagersNewsOpinionTransfer Rumours 0
July 1, 2019

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is a target for Lyon this summer, according to reports in France. In their reports about Tanguy Ndombele signing for Tottenham Hot… Read more

What Was Said: Manchester United made it look easy against CSKA Moscow, says Jose Mourinho

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
September 27, 2017

Manchester United put on a great display in Moscow in the UEFA Champions League, beating CSKA Moscow 4-1 at the VEB Arena on Wednesday evening. Romelu Lukaku scored the o… Read more

Preview: Mourinho dishing out the debuts in Palace Premier League season finale

First TeamManagersMatch PreviewsOpinion 0
May 20, 2017

Manchester United -v- Crystal Palace Old Trafford, Manchester Premier League 2016/17 Sunday 20th May 2017; KO 15:00 BST Not broadcast live on television in the United Kin… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: