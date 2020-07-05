Marcus Rashford praises Mason Greenwood and tells him to keep doing what he is doing

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has given some important advice to teammate Mason Greenwood, who has announced himself on the Old Trafford stage this season. The 18-year-old score three goals in the past two matches, raising his goal tally to 15 goals for his club this season. Rashford, who has lived what Greenwood is living, talks about it.

The 18-year-old has been a different player since the return to Premier League action last month. He scored and assisted against Brighton and Hove Albion at the start of the week, scoring a brace against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday in a 5-3 victory, United 16th match unbeaten at this stage of the season.

So far this season, Greenwood has made a total of 41 appearances for United, playing in the Premier League, the UEFA Europa League, the Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup. He has scored 15 goals and five assists for the first team, having 20 goal involvements, an average of 0.49 goals per match, which is a great record for a player of his age.

There are few players better placed than Rashford to give Greenwood some advise on the situation he now finds himself in. Rashford rose to the limelight during the 2015/16 season, scoring a brace against Midtjylland in the Europa League, then in his next match, only days later, a brace against Arsenal in the Premier League. Rashford said:

“He’s a fantastic player. I’ve watched him before he got to the first-team. It was never a matter of if he was going to play with us, it was just when – when can we get him involved? “You’ve got no reason not to have confidence in a player like Mason [Greenwood]. I just tell him to keep doing what he’s doing because what he does is score goals, so he doesn’t need to do anything else. “Forget everything, whatever people are doing outside, whether it’s praise or negativity.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believed that Greenwood is the best finisher at the club at present and has scored goals which season with either foot, which is a good sign of the career he could have for both club and country. Greenwood is a breath of fresh air in front of goal and a player that can raise the fear from the opposition.

