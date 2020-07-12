Mason Greenwood has forced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer into changing Manchester United’s transfer plans this summer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the clubs transfer plans have changed because of Mason Greenwood’s impressive form this season. The 18-year-old has risen to the challenge of playing for United, scoring 16 goals and five assists in 42 appearances for the club so far this season, which shows the meteoric rise of the teenager.

In the past three Premier League matches, Greenwood has scored four goals; once against Brighton and Hove Albion (also registering an assist), a brace against Bournemouth and lastly against Aston Villa. United are on a 17 match unbeaten run and have a great chance of breaking into the top four against Southampton on Monday evening.

Both Chelsea (3-0 defeat to Sheffield United) and Leicester City (4-1 defeat to Bournemouth) lost this weekend, giving United the chance to go third in the Premier League with a victory over the Saints at Old Trafford on Monday evening, which will impress the United manager and the clubs supporters, after a turbulent season.





















United have been linked to many attacking players ahead of the summer transfer window with Jadon Sancho or Borussia Dortmund the player most hotly linked to the club but Solskjaer has suggested that United will not make signings that would hinder the development of the 18-year-old, which could be a great decision this summer. Solskjaer said:

“I don’t think you can expect six players coming in – I know there won’t be six players coming in. We can’t just take players in because we need a body. “Mason Greenwood is a player for me – he is 18 and I want to give him the chance to become a top player at this club. “It’s the same with Marcus Rashford at 22 and Diogo Dalot at 20. These players are going to get a chance and that is going to affect players who are at the other end of their careers. “It means you don’t want too many changes with signings and you have to say to players at the other end of their careers: ‘I don’t think you’re for me’.”

Greenwood recently signed a new contract at United back in October 2019, signing until the summer of 2023, although there is the option of a further year to be added, which ties him down for four more years in effect. It was recently reported that Juventus has tried to sign the player last summer with Greenwood seemingly rejecting that to remain at United, which has so far seemed to be a good decision by the player.

Could this mean that Solskjaer is no longer interested in signing Jadon Sancho or will he made the move for one marquee signing this summer? That is the question that everyone wants to know ahead of the summer transfer window opening, However, United have a task to fulfil first, completing the Premier League season and aiming to win a trophy with the Emirates FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League still options.

