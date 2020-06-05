Mason Greenwood is Manchester United’s new Robin van Persie, says Odion Ighalo

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has heaped praise on teammate Mason Greenwood ahead of the resumption of the Premier League season. The 18-year-old has had a good season and will be seeking to continue that in two weeks when United are back in action. Ighalo though sees potential in the player, in the shape of Robin van Persie.

This week, it was confirmed that the Nigerian striker would remain at United not only for the remainder of the rescheduled season but until the end of January 2021, which is good news for United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ighalo has highlighted the qualities of both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, reserving special praise for Greenwood.

This season, Greenwood made his rise into the first team as a regular player, making a total of 36 appearances at first team level so far, scoring 12 goals and four assists, also playing twice at U23 level in the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy, scoring two goals. It has been a special season for the teenager and many will be hoping that continues.

For a player of his age and the fact he is not experienced, his confidence is something that needs to be admired. Ighalo feels that Greenwood has the playing style and confidence of Van Persie, who made a total of 105 appearances at United, scoring 58 goals. Discussing Greenwood with the official Manchester United website, Ighalo stated:

“I will start with Greenwood. He’s a very good player. I think I used to see with my eyes he’s looking like Robin van Persie. He can shoot with both feet, he’s a very intelligent player, young and is not afraid.”

Greenwood has a way to go in order to reach the stature of the Dutchman, but after what he has achieved this season, which has been god, he will only get better. It will be very rewarding for him to see an experienced teammate in Ighalo, praise him like he has. Hopefully we will see Martial, Rashford, Greenwood and Ighalo shine for the club soon.

Ighalo will be raring to get started against with the club he thought he would never play for again. In his eight appearances so far, the Nigerian has scored four goals and one assist, which is a good return for the player who has played a bit part role so far. The Nigerian spoke about Solskjaer’s advice after he scored a brace against Derby County in the FA Cup, saying:

“I remember the Derby County game, I scored two goals but he called me and said you’re a striker you should score three goals. “There was a ball [pass] I needed to shoot but Juan Mata called me and I brought it back.”

The Nigerian will be seeking more playing time for the remainder of the season then a short break and into the next season where he will remain at the club until the end of January 2021. This gives United time to find a striker to bring into the club, or at least give Greenwood more time to gain experience and fill the gap. If a right-winger signs for the club, with Martial, Rashford and Greenwood, United might not need another striker.

