Mino Raiola ‘opens talks with Juventus’ ahead of summer transfer for Paul Pogba – reports

May 23, 2020

Mino Raiola, the agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has apparently opened talks with Juventus about a return to the Italian club this summer, according to reports. The 27-year-old French midfielder has been pushing for a ‘new challenge’ since saying so on a promotion tour of the Far East last summer.

It was stated that both Real Madrid and Juventus were interested in the French FIFA World Cup winner with the former recently reported to have pulled out of the race to sign Pogba due to his wage demands. Raiola would seemingly prefer Pogba to move back to Juventus with reports of him opening talks reported by Le10Sport.

Pogba’s most successful stage of his career was at Juventus after leaving United in the summer of 2012 before returning in the summer of 2016, winning four Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia’s and two Supercoppa Italiana’s. At United, the Premier League is still elusive whilst the player has won the EFL Cup (now Carabao Cup) and the UEFA Europa League.

Pogba himself stated that his return to United was his ‘destiny’ and that he had unfinished business at the club. However, if you look at his performances over nearly four years, there is little to talk about in a positive context. Granted, the player has done some special things at the club but consistency is not something associated with that.

This season, despite the coronavirus pandemic suspending world football, Pogba’s appearances have been limited due to two ankle injuries. He’s made just eight appearances for the club, scoring no goals but assisting twice, both against Chelsea in the opening Premier League match of the season. He is now fit and should be ready to play again.

This summer, Pogba will effectively be into his final year of contract at United, although there is an option for another year to be added, which will give United some weight in demanding a certain fee for the player, although, if he really wants to leave, it could upset him but at the end of the day, he knew it was a possibility, so should understand this.

Juventus could offer a player or two as part of the deal with reports that Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot could be involved, but personally, I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United should demand a straight sale, with no players included, adding more pressure on Juventus to stump up the cash. United do not need cast offs at this time.

Any money received for Pogba could be reinvested into the squad, should the Glazers not want to make the money disappear – as we know that is what they have been doing for years now, using the club as a cash cow, which in these tumultuous times, could be a massive negative for them, especially with the fan base being against them.

If Pogba does want to leave the club he once said was his destiny, it would suggest that his destiny was not at the Theatre of Dreams at all and seemingly failing at the club, during what should have been the peak of his career, could be damning, at least to the people who do not idolise him, which many seemingly do despite a lack of consistency.

