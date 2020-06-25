Nemanja Matic can earn himself a new Manchester United contract, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic could earn a new contract at the Old Trafford club providing that he can keep his current form. Not that long ago, it looked like the Serbian midfielder’s career at the Theatre of Dreams was up but this season, he has shown signs of not giving up.

Injury problems with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have given Matic ample time in the starting XI this season, showing signs that he is not over the hill and still has something to offer United. Against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday, he was missed and brought on late in the game then against Sheffield United, he started and United did well.

Solskjaer believes that the Serbian is now at the top of his game once more, which bodes well with United keeping chase on Chelsea to break into the top four of the Premier League this season, earning UEFA Champions League football, which has been the objective all season. United have two chances to do that this season.

Solskjaer, speaking to the official Manchester United website, spoke about Matic and how he is playing she of his best football at the present time. It is good to have him in the squad at this moment in time as I feel he compliments both Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in midfield together. Solskjaer said:

“Nemanja is playing some of his best football. He’s had a good pre-season for the first time in many, many years and today he was dictating the game and his experience is vital for us. “I’m very, very happy that we’re seeing the best of Nemanja and he’ll be important for us and then, of course, it’s down to performances and if Nemanja wants to stay but at the moment he’s in great form.”

Back in March, United triggered a one-year contract extension for Matic, 32 meaning he will remain at the club until the summer of 2021. Between then and now, he could earn a new long-term contract at United. United recently signed Scott McTominay to a new long-term contract at the club, and Matic seems to be content with rotation at the club, saying:

“It is always good to play with top players and we are lucky we have top players in every position. [Against Sheffield United] I played with Bruno and Paul and we did really well. “It was a good formation and I am sure in the future we can improve a lot together also with Scott [McTominay] and Fred when they play with us.”

