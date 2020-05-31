Menu

Odion Ighalo to remain at Manchester United until January 2021, which could solve some problems – reports

May 31, 2020

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a loan extension for Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo with the player apparently remaining at the Old Trafford club until the end of January 2021. It was expected that the striker would leave Manchester today, which was the end date for his loan spell which was agreed back in January.

Parent club, Shanghai Shenhua reportedly wanted the player back in China to prepare to start the Chinese Super League, which had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic which suspended world football in mid-March. However, United were keen to keep the player for the remainder of the season.

The Chinese club were initially reluctant to allow the Nigerian to stay will United past today and were demanding a £20 million fee for a permanent transfer. Then it was reported that if the player signed a new contract with the Chinese club, they would allow him to finish the season at United. However, United seem to have gone one better.

Reports indicate that United agreed to pay a revised loan fee, which is not yet known, getting the deal across the line before the expiry of his temporary contract with the Old Trafford club. The Nigerian’s agent Atta Aneke hinted on Norwegian outlet Nettavisien that a deal was close earlier on Sunday morning, saying:

“We are nearing agreement with Manchester United on an extended loan.

“The agreement will mean that Ighalo will remain with them until January 2021.”

United have been in talks with the Chinese club for many days and the Daily Mail had reported that the fee for the extension that United were prepared to pay was the sticking point in the deal. That seems to have been addressed, seemingly with a positive outcome for United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy to keep his squad together.

Not only for the remainder of this season, the Nigerian will spend most of next season at United, meaning the club have bought themselves some extra time in their hunt for a new striker, seemingly not having to do a deal this summer, giving them until January to sort something out, which will be good for the club in the new financial climate in football.

Saul Niguez to announce new club in three days; attention seeking or a legitimate thing?

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Confirmed Starting XI: Angel Gomes let loose on Basel in the UEFA Youth League

AcademyFeatureManagersNewsOpinionStarting XIU19's 0
November 22, 2017

Manchester United U19’s face Basel U19’s in the UEFA Youth League this afternoon, KO 15:00 GMT. United top the group with eight points after four matches play… Read more

Scouting The Opposition: Northampton Town v Manchester United – EFL Cup 2016/17

First TeamManagersOpinionScouting The Opposition 0
September 20, 2016

After a nightmare week of three consecutive defeats, Manchester United begin their League Cup campaign with an away fixture at Northampton Town. The Midlands club enjoyed… Read more

Preview: Manchester United aiming to end pre-season on a high with victory over Milan

FeatureFirst TeamManagersMatch PreviewsNewsOpinion 0
August 2, 2019

Manchester United -v- AC Milan International Champions Cup Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales Saturday 3 August 2019, KO 17:30 BST Manchester United will t… Read more

Paul Pogba will put his fee behind him and show his true self next season – Meulensteen

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
June 15, 2017

Paul Pogba will be a different player next season according to former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen. The player who moved to United from Juventus last summer f… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: