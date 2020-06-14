Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has mind set on another Manchester United treble; haters will hate…

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no stranger to a treble, helping his club to glory back in the 1998/99 season with his heroics in the UEFA Champions League final scoring the winning goal against Bayern Munich, a 2-1 victory with United lifting the European Cup for the second time in the clubs history.

That said, the manager has been looking towards another treble of his own days ahead of the Premier League’s resumption which will pit United against Tottenham Hotspur in London on Friday evening. United have their eye on a top four place, also the Emirates FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League. Solskjaer, talking about what United could achieve, said:

“We are not going to discard one or any of the competitions – or prioritise one above another. “We’ve got the league to go for and we’re in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, so there’s a good chance there. “And there is also the chance to finish the season with Europe. So if we can finish with the same momentum that we had before, we could end up with trophies. “The start will be decisive, because it’s almost like going into a European Championships or World Cup. “You live together, you’re close together, you’re in the bubble. If we can create the momentum again it will be massive.”

At the time the coronavirus suspended world football in mid-March, United were on an 11 match unbeaten run, scoring 29 goals, conceding twice and keeping nine clean sheets in all competitions. The bonus is that both Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, who were both injured back then have both recovered and are ready to help United again. Solskjaer concluded:

“I feel very encouraged by the signs. When you have everyone fit and training everyday, you can see the potential of this group. “It’s exciting and I feel very privileged to coach all these players. “This club has been built on a young, exciting, positive team since Sir Matt and Sir Alex because that’s what our fans want to see. “The staff here have the Man Utd DNA, as well as the players, and this team is looking more and more like a Man United team. “But now is the time to start getting results. We can talk about potential all day long – but we need to get results as well.”

The resumption of the season is going to be an exciting time for United, especially with the fact that we will at last see Bruno Fernandes and Pogba in the same midfield, which could really guide United in the right direction inn their quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League, therefore earning UEFA Champions League football next season.

The bonus is that United are still fighting in the Emirates FA Cup, where they will face Norwich City in the quarter-final stage of the competition, seeking a semi-final place, which will be a good chance of Solskjaer winning his first trophy at the club. United will then continue in the Europa League, when dates have been decided.

