Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that Manchester United will not be rushed in signing Jadon Sancho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Manchester United will not be rushed in their pursuit of number on summer target Jadon Sancho. Borussia Dortmund want to receive around £108 million for the England winger this summer with United valuing the player at around £80 million, at least according to The Mirror. This has seemingly led to a meltdown with English journalists suggesting that United are about to pull the plug on the deal and things along those lines.

However, if you look at journalism on the continent, it seems more positive with Bild’s Christian Falk reporting that the Old Trafford club has agreed personal terms with Sancho, which would not be happening if the two clubs were not in active discussion and would certainly not happen if United were going to walk away from the prospective deal this summer. It would seem to be a tactic maybe to give the German club the impression that they would walk away, possibly making a final bid for the player. I guess we will see in the coming days.

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri has reported that United have made a €100 million bid for Sancho, which seems to go against what has been reported by English journalists, which makes you wonder why the two sides, England and the continent, are so different. Jan Aage Fjortoft has tweeted that a source of his in Dortmund still thinks Sancho will sign for United this summer. But last and not least, Fabrizio Romano says talks are still on, personal terms have been agreed and it is up to the two clubs. He also stated that the instalments and add-ons are not agreed which seems to be where the problems lie.

That said, Solskjaer still talked about transfers during his press conference ahead of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg match against Linzer ASK at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. Journalists will continue to ask questions in order to get a rise out of the manager which may lead to more information. However, the manager will remain coy about everything. Solskjaer will always give answer like a politician, not really answering the question but giving some information. With the transfer window closing on the 5 October, United have plenty of time, which is what the gist of what Solskjaer said was, saying:

“This transfer window is a long one, every transfer takes its course. It is what it is. “At the moment, I have no updates for you, If there’s any news we’ll update you.”

If Palmeri is right and United have made a €100 million bid for Sancho, whether that is the full fee or if there will be add-ons is not yet known but that figure would take the bid over £90 million. Dortmund want €120 million for the player, which means the remaining €20 million could be in add-ons which might guarantee money in January or even next summer for the club, or much later depending on the terms of the add-ons, if there are any. United obviously want the deal to be completed, otherwise they would not have bothered getting involved in any protracted transfer scenario.

Written by John Walker

