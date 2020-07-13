Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to promote ‘one or two’ Manchester United youth players next season after Ethan Laird and Teden Mengi impress him

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that ‘one or two’ young players could be promoted to the first team from the clubs academy ahead of next season. Solskjaer has been impressed with the liked of Teden Mengi and Ethan Laird, who have both been promoted to first team training this season.

This season has already seen the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams make the transition from the youth levels to become first team regulars, which will keep the dreams of many youth players in the academy of the club alive, following their dream to one day represent United on the pitch at first team level.

Greenwood has become a revelation for United this season with the gals that he has scored for the club, seemingly making it look each to adapt from U18, U19 and U23 level football and onward into the first team. United’s academy has many talented young players seeking to take the same route as the 18-year-old has this season.

Solskjaer feels that his current squad in nearing completion, needing a few more additions during the summer transfer window to strengthen in weaker areas. However, to add an injection of youth into the team, which Sir Alex Ferguson did on many occasions, the Norwegian will look to the youth levels and see what he has, having a few good names to choose from. Solskjaer said:

“We just have to focus. I don’t think one second if any other team is worried about us, we have to worry about ourselves. “If we keep on improving and building an environment in the training ground and keep building on the culture, add one or two youngsters, maybe add players who can challenge those who we have got here. “Of course it’s exciting, but we can’t think that far. You don’t really have the time or focus. “You can’t think three months ahead now with players who are in and around the first-team. “Of course, there are youngsters who you know are going to go out on loan, that need exposure, game time. “But those who are in and around the first-team now, they only have one focus, and that’s Southampton, then it’s onto the next one. We need to finish the season strong.”

Along with Greenwood, Williams, Tahith Chong and James Garner, the likes of Di’Shon Bernard, Dylan Levitt, Ethan Galbraith and D’Mani Bughail-Mellor all featured in the UEFA Europa League against FC Astana earlier this season, showing the progression of the youth level at the club, which under Solskjaer, aims to be just as good as it was under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Both Laird and Mengi have been tipped to make the step up from youth level football. Mengi, 18, is the captain of the U18 squad, playing in central defence – an area that United will need to strengthen this summer, if Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and/or Marcos Rojo all leave the Old Trafford club. Mengi has impressed in training with glow appraisals.

Laird, 18, is also a defender, able to play across the back four in fullback (right and left) and in both central defensive positions. Laird has been promoted to first team training because of injuries to Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones, which could see him get on the pitch in the next few weeks, which will be another exciting prospect for the teenager.

Laird is contracted at United until the summer of 2023, with the option of a further year to be added, which gives him a fair chance to get himself into the first team in some capacity over the next year or so. Mengi signed his first professional contract at the club at the start of the season, which will expire in the summer of 2022 giving him the opportunity to shine.

