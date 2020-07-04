Ole Gunnar Solskjaer states that Manchester United must act in ‘important summer’ to mount title challenge

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agrees with Gary Neville that the club has to make sure their business conducted this summer is done properly in what will be an important summer if the club is to mount a Premier League title charge next season. United were seemingly back to their best in a 5-2 demolition of Bournemouth.

United have now been unbeaten in 16 matches this season, which has seem them keep chase on Chelsea to break into the top four of the Premier League in order to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. United leapfrogged Chelsea with the London club taking their fourth place position with a 3-0 victory over Watford.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes during the January transfer window is a catalyst of United’s form in 2020 but former United right-back and captain Gary Neville feels that the club are a couple of players short of taking on the might of Liverpool and Manchester City. United have a good squad but lack depth in areas and could do with additions.

Solskjaer agrees with what Neville has said and will be seeking that Ed Woodward gets the ball rolling ahead of the summer transfer window, which was always going to be important for United. So far, the club has been heavily linked with Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Donny van de Beek and a whole host of other players. Solskjaer confirmed:

“Gary [Neville] is right in a lot of things he says and of course we cannot think we’re there. “If you look at the table, we’re nowhere near where we should be. Consistency has to be improved and we still have to improve on many aspects of the game. “I don’t know how many points we’re behind the top two, but Gary’s right – there’s definitely not going to be any complacency and thinking, ‘We’ve cracked it’ because we’ve got so much to do. “It’s an enjoyable journey. We can see improvements but, yes, we need to make one or two – or more – very good decisions. It’s going to be an important summer, definitely.”

United have been heading in the right direction under Solskjaer and it would seem that his detractors are starting to see what the Norwegian is doing to the club, which is not something they could see before, seemingly about to admit that they were wrong. United conceded the first goal against Bournemouth and that anger then came out to play with United doing all they could to get a result.

