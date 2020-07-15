Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggests that Manchester United are closer to emulating Sir Alex Ferguson’s success reign

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that his squad are getting closer to to being the team that dominated English football under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson once again. This is what every United supporter wants to happen with some seeing what is possible under the Norwegian, who has surprised a lot of people already.

Solskjaer spent eleven years at United under Ferguson in a team that regularly won the Premier League title and challenged in Europe, amongst other things. Ferguson’s fast-paced style of football was the main aspect of the clubs success, which is the type of football that many have been wanting to see since David Moyes was appointed in 2013.

Ferguson used Sir Matt Busby’s style of football to bring success to the club, ending their 26-year wait for a league title during the 1992/93 season, winning the inaugural Premier League title. With Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood firing United to 58 goals between this season, some comparisons have been made.

Solskjaer may have stopped short of looking at the similarities of both his and Ferguson’s teams but he did speak highly of his group of players, which is all he can do. Obviously, Solskjaer will be seeking to implement what Ferguson implemented at the club, which is the way to success and something other clubs have done. The Norwegian said:

“That’s not my job to say (whether they are starting to play like Ferguson’s United) but we’ve played some good football, enjoyable football. “We’re privileged to play for and represent this great club. There’s a certain expectation of how we play football and we’re getting closer to that type of team.”

United are on an 18-match unbeaten run and will go at it again against Crystal Palace on Thursday evening as they look to extend that run once again, Three points will be a must for Solskjaer’s side, keeping chance on Chelsea and Leicester City, who play before United do on Thursday. An opportunity was missed for United to leapfrog the two sides after a 2-2 draw at home to Southampton. Solskjaer concluded by saying:

“That result was a freak result. I don’t think that would happen again if we played the same game. We’ve come a long way this season. “Of course, we were disappointed to concede a goal in the last seconds (against Southampton) but I’m very pleased with the development. A little bit of a setback is a test for our mentality. “We need to keep on doing what we’ve been doing and trust yourselves. We’ve done fantastic since we restarted and had a great run. You’re at a club where it always boils down to the last couple of weeks of the season.”

