Ole Gunnar Solskjaer two matches away from completing ‘core objectives’ this season

Manchester United reached the Emirates FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday evening after beating Norwich City 2-1 at Carrow Road, despite playing two-hours of football. Odion Ighalo took the lead for United, with Todd Cantwell scoring an equaliser and Harry Maguire scoring the winner in the 118th minute of the match.

United will be pitted against Chelsea in the semi-finals which will be played at Wembley on the weekend of the 18/19 July 2020 and will be seeking to overcome Frank Lampard’s team once again this season in a bid to end a three-year trophy drought. At the start of the season, Ed Woodward set Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some core objectives.

In two more matches, Solskjaer would have completed these core objectives that the executive vice-chairman of the club set. Solskjaer has a vision, which Woodward has bought into which includes playing attacking football and giving youth a chance, which is all part of the DNA at the club, something that fickle football Twitter supporters mock.

Solskjaer will need to win trophies at the club and has seemingly set his eye on them with United still in the hunt for the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League this season. Back in October 2019, Woodward spoke about Solskjaer’s objectives at United, of which there were three, at the time; attacking football, trusting youth and winning trophies. He said:

“Ole’s vision maps exactly to the core three football objectives we have. We must win trophies, we must play attacking football and we must give youth its chance.”

Of course, United will have to beat Chelsea to reach the final of the FA Cup, then beat either Manchester City or Arsenal in the final to complete the objective, which would end a pretty poor season for United. Solskjaer seems to have a plan to get United firing again and challenging for the Premier League title for the first time in seven years, so far at least. Woodward also confirmed that he back Solskjaer, saying:

“As I said before and I’ve said this many times – we remain committed to backing Ole to win trophies. That’s our core objective as a club.”

With the likes of Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood breaking through the academy this season and cementing their places in the first team with more youth on the conveyer belt heading to the first team and with United now playing much more attacking football, winning a trophy or two, whether this season or next will be an achievement for Solskjaer.

