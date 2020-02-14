Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Dean Henderson this summer

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson who is currently on loan with Sheffield United for the 2019/20 season is reportedly being linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports. Henderson, 22 has been playing well during his debut season in the Premier League, having spent every season away from United on loan.

Henderson has played in the National League North, League Two, League One and now the Premier League and he wants to represent England at Euro 2020 this summer – but has a lot to do to break through Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope, who are ahead of him in the pecking order in the England squad ahead of the tournament. Henderson has a contract at United until the summer of 2022 but has a further year to be added on.

This gives United power in keeping the player, who is tipped to succeed David De Gea in the future, although the Spanish goalkeeper signed a new contract keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023, with an option for a further year to be added. United’s second choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero is rumoured to want to leave the club this summer and with Lee Grant’s contract expiring, United will have room for Henderson.

Nathan Bishop was also signed by the club during the January transfer window and he will be the clubs third choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future with Grant on the sidelines with a wrist injury which requires surgery. Henderson could come in and challenge De Gea for and number one shirt next season, if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees him as the player to do that with Bishop still being the club’s third choice.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain were the first club to be linked to Henderson as they look to freshen up their squad with some young talent in the summer. This should be something that shows Henderson that he’s becoming a top player, hopefully, he will give United the first option to utilise his talent, which is something he has a lot of considering he is one of three goalkeepers in the Premier League to keep nine clean sheets.

Chelsea will be seeking to find competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been dropped for the last two matches because of his lack of form and Henderson would probably keep him on his toes, however, it should be United where he is doing this but the player will need to have words with Solskjaer to see where his future lies. He could be set to stay at Sheffield United for another season, which would be good for him.

Tottenham Hotspur will also be seeking a new second choice goalkeeper with Michel Vorm leaving the club in the summer and Hugo Lloris not getting any younger. Jose Mourinho had been involved in Henderson’s development at United when he was the manager, so might have a slight advantage over the likes of PSG and Chelsea. Solskjaer needs to think about Henderson carefully though as United won’t want to lose him.

De Gea will turn 30 in November 2020 and although it is an age where goalkeepers are still considered to be in their peak with some playing on for a decade after hitting that age, United will need to ensure they have thought about the future in that position. Granted, with the likes of Matěj Kovář, Bishop and Ondrej Mastny on the books at the club, there are certainly options if Henderson does leave.

