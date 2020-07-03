Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are injury doubts ahead of Bournemouth clash after training collision – reports

Manchester United midfield duo Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are reportedly doubts for the Premier League clash against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon because of a collision in training on Friday. The duo ran into each other and could therefore miss the important fixture as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in good form.

If this is true, it will be a massive blow for United with the pair both working well together since the restart of the league last month. United have continues their run of form, extending their 11-match unbeaten run to 15 with the four matches played since the season resumed after being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.

It is suggested in the media that Pogba accidentally collided with Fernandes in training and the pair had limped away and were taken for treatment, however, it is being reported that Fernandes came off worse. This has not been confirmed by the club or the manager and I guess we will see whether this is serious or not on Saturday.

United already have two players in the sidelines through injury at this moment in time with Axel Tuanzebe unlikely to return until September and Phil Jones out for another few weeks with an injury, which is usually the case with the former England defender. This had led to Ethan Laird being brought into first team training to add some depth in defence.

Pogba and Fernandes, if they are going to be out of action for the match against Bournemouth, will be a massive blow, especially if they are going to be out of action for a prolonged period of time with United facing Aston Villa in the Premier League next week with United playing a total of seven matches this month, which will bring the end of the season.

Fernandes is the player who has changes United’s form since he arrived in January, scoring six goals and four assist in his appearances so far, scoring a brace in the 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday evening. United have the chance this weekend to keep chase on Chelsea, who stuttered to defeat against West Ham United this week, seeing their lead over United cut to two points, from five.

