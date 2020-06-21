Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes partnership is going to be dangerous, says Alan Shearer

Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer has described the potential partnership of Manchester United midfielders Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes as dangerous. The due linked up competitively fir the first time in the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Friday with the Frenchman likely to start against Sheffield United.

The former Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United and England striker, who scored 260 Premier League goals during his career spoke about the two United players on Match of the Day on Saturday evening, the first after a three-months break because of the coronavirus pandemic which suspended the league. Shearer said:

“Bruno Fernandes was the best player on the park. His first touch and his first thought is to look and to play forward, and he makes the players ahead of him better players because of that. “The options that he now provides because of that, his energy, his ability to pick the right pass, whereas before he arrived they were struggling in that position. “If Pogba’s going to play on a regular basis, or decides to stay, then it could be a very, very good partnership. “When he came on, he was excellent, he looked up for the fight, and they looked a dangerous partnership. “It’s time for him to deliver now, there’s far too much talk about him off the pitch, he’s got to do it now.”

Pogba was substituted into the game in the 63rd minute of the match and his performance inspired United to earn a point, coming back from a goal down, albeit from the penalty spot after the Frenchman won the penalty, which Fernandes scored, making it his fourth goal of the season. It was Pogba’s eighth appearance of the season and good to see him back.

Pogba could have earned himself a start against Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, a must-win match for United, if they intend to keep chase on Chelsea, who are now five points clear of them inside the top four. United, after stuttering against Spurs, will need to ensure they win every game, hoping that Chelsea do lose some matches.

If both Pogba and Fernandes can inspire United with some brilliant creativity, allowing the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Odion Ighalo and Mason Greenwood get amongst the goals, it could be a good end to the season for United. Pogba and Fernandes will add some brilliant dynamism into United’s midfield.

United left-back, Luke Shaw feels that Pogba has earned a start against the Blades at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening with the Frenchman making his first appearance for the club since Boxing Day. After his 63rd minute introduction against Spurs, Pogba won a penalty for United in the 81st minute with United earning a draw. About Pogba, Shaw said:

“I told him afterwards how much of a difference he made. “He didn’t play for that long but obviously it’s great to have him and Marcus Rashford back in the side. “They are very important players and maybe we can see Paul from the start on Wednesday.”

United will be ready for the Blades on Wednesday, who will be without Dean Henderson as he cannot play against United and defender John Egan, who was sent off in the 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon. This is an important match for United as Wolverhampton Wanderers are level on points with United and the Blades are just two points adrift. If United do not win, they could have a lot to lose.

