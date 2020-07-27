Paul Pogba gives a hint that Manchester United stay is likely after Champions League qualification

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has given a hint that he will remain at the Old Trafford club after celebrating the clubs qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season. The player was subject to interest form both Real Madrid and Juventus in the past with suggestions of a summer transfer for the Frenchman but the coronavirus pandemic, then his return to the game after recovering from ankle injuries this season, added to his form and the arrival of Bruno Fernandes may have changed things.

United beat Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium in the final Premier League match of the season with Bruno Fernandes scoring a penalty, which was won by Anthony Martial then Jesse Lingard scoring a late goal, which was his first of the season, in fact, his first goal since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first match as manager of the club in December 2018 after the sacking of Jose Mourinho. United will be relieved that they will be playing Champions League football next season. Pogba posted a positive tweet on Twitter celebrating the fact, which said:

“Let’s gooooooo Champions League baby.”

The 27-year-old bounced back from ankle injuries this season during the lockdown and the suspension of the domestic season, returning to training when it was safe to do so and returning to action, albeit from the bench in the first Premier League match of the restart against Tottenham Hotspur, winning a penalty with United earning a 1-1 draw in the match. It was good to see the Frenchman back in action and building his fitness up for the remainder of the season.

During the course of the season, missing 39 matches for his club, Pogba made 19 appearances in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup, scoring one goal and four assists. He has not played in the UEFA Europa League as yet but could do during the remainder of the season. The Frenchman may not play against LASK in the round of 16 second leg with United 5-0 up from the first leg, presumably safely through to the quarter finals of the competition.

Pogba has been in good form since coming back but towards the end of the season, the entire squad seemed tired and in need of a break they were not going to get until the job had been done. Now that it has been done and over a week before United play their first match back in the Europa League, the squad will be given sufficient rest before returning to training before the latter stages of the tournament which will be played in Germany next month.

The remainder of the season and into the next will be big for Pogba, who has been subject of speculation by The Sun with the suggestion that the player will sign a new five-year contract at the club. It seems clear that United have improved and Fernandes’ arrival is crucial to that. With the summer transfer window now open and United looking to continue their rebuild, perhaps this summer Pogba will see what United are able to do in order to raise the bar in the squad in a bid to challenge for the Premier League title and more next season.

Written by John Walker

