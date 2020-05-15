Paul Pogba might actually want to stay at Manchester United linking up with Bruno Fernandes

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Paul Pogba with Real Madrid interested in the French FIFA World Cup winning midfielder to Juventus wanting him to return to the club he left four years ago. However, the coronavirus pandemic might actually stop any of that from happening. There is a chance the player never wanted to leave.

This might be more of an opinion rather that fact as I don’t actually know what Pogba wants but a move this summer, for the money United would be seeking to get for him, is unlikely, especially in there fact that United are unlikely to spend £100 million or more on Jadon Sancho, Phil the club has been linked for much of the past year.

If United, who are one of the richest clubs in the world, cannot sign a player like Sancho, breaking Pogba’s club record transfer fee from the summer of 2016, it is unlikely that any other club could afford to pay for Pogba, with United still in the driving seat regarding his contract, which expires next summer but had an extra year which could be added.

It is fair to say this season has been pretty much a failure for Pogba, who has been out for much of the season with ankle problems, recovering from one injury, then injuring the other ankle. If the coronavirus pandemic had not happened, he might not have played much football. With Project Restart on the horizon, he might get some football after all.

Since January, when United signs Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Clube de Portugal, Pogba was the man in midfield that every other player, and support, relied upon to get something going on the pitch. However, not that the 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder is at the club, and playing well, Pogba will not be the only man to get things started.

Fernandes has played nine times this season, scoring three goals and a further four assists. The Portuguese magnifico has literally turned the tide in terms of ability from the midfield and left supporters of the club wondering what kind of effect he and Pogba could have in midfield together. That prospect has even left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dreaming.

If Project Restart actually happens, which we could know at some point on Monday, Solskjaer could have both players available to start, presumably with the first match being against Tottenham Hotspur, which was United’s next match after the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football. Marcus Rashford could also be back in action.

The prospect of both Pogba and Fernandes in midfield is an exciting one and if the Frenchman’s mind is not already ,Ade up regarding his future, he could see that magic the pair could make on the pitch, which might resurrect his aspirations to finish what he started at the club. United is Pogba’s destiny after all.

Pogba has played eight times this season, seven times in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup. He has yet to score a single goal but did assist two goals in the league against Chelsea in the opening match of the season, a 4-0 victory at Old Trafford. United’s spark could reignite with both Pogba and Fernandes pulling the strings in midfield.

