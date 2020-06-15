Paul Pogba might not start against Tottenham Hotspur for a number of reasons – reports

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba might not be in line to start against Tottenham Hotspur with the Premier League returns for the club on Friday evening. The Frenchman has been absent for much of the season with ankle injuries, the latest needing surgery. The player recovered during the league’s suspension and is fit to play now.

However, Pogba is likely to be on the bench against Jose Mourinho’s side with many expecting him to start his first match for the club since the 1-1 draw with Arsenal back in September. It would seem that there will be a wait before that actually happens. Pogba has made just eight appearances for United this season, assisting twice.

Pogba seemingly understands that he will have to win his place back in the team, which is only fair considering the performances of Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic during the period the Frenchman was out of action with ankle injuries. The Athletic has suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plans for United’s return.

It would be right for Solskjaer to pick the players who were behind United’s 11-match unbeaten run in which they had scored 29 goals, conceding just two and keeping nine clean sheets before the coronavirus pandemic suspended world football. Pogba, who was absent for all this, does need to win his place back in the team.

It would be possible for Pogba to do this in two or three matches, maybe sooner, if he comes off the bench against Spurs and leads United to a first victory at the North London clubs new stadium. The Frenchman is one of the best players in the team in terms of ability and on his day he can do things that many in the squad have not been able to do.

However, the Pogba that United needs in the team is the Pogba who helped inspire United to a 4-0 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford in the opening Premier League fixture, also the player who inspired United to come back from 2-0 down against Manchester City, winning 3-2. If this Pogba returns, the harmony in the squad will be rich better than it is.

