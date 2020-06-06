Menu

Paul Pogba must earn his place back in the Manchester United team, says Paul Scholes

June 6, 2020

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has stated that French midfielder Paul Pogba should have to earn his place back in the squad after his injury lay-off. The Frenchman has not played for United since Boxing Day when he played 45 minutes in the 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old French World Cup winner has suffered two major injures this season, both ankle injuries, on both ankles – the latter requiring surgery. If the season had not been suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, Pogba might not have played again this season, however, he has now recovered and is training with his teammates.

Pogba has played eight times this season, seven times in the Premier League, where he has two assists to his name and once in the Carabao Cup. I am sure he will be looking forward to getting back on the pitch and representing United for the remainder of the season, no matter what is planned for after the season is over – whether the player stays or goes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy to see his prized asset returning and the United supporters are thirsty to see him playing alongside January signing Bruno Fernandes in midfield, which could well make the best United midfield since the days of Scholes and Roy Keane at the club. Scholes, 45, has commented on Pogba and how he needs to do more to get back into the squad at the club, saying:

“Paul [Pogba] has got a little bit of work to do to get into the team. Before the outbreak happened, you have to say that the players that were playing – Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred – they were really doing well in midfield.

“It’s not going to be straightforward for Paul. He’s got some work on his hands just to get back into the team. But we all know what Paul’s capable of. He’s a top player when he’s on form. The better players you play with – surely that can only be to the benefit of the team.”

Ryan Giggs, a former teammate of Scholes, feels that Pogba should be returned to the starting XI, playing alongside Fernandes, which is what will probably happen, if the player is fit enough to start matches for the club – he has been training for long enough so he should be. Giggs, talking about Pogba and Fernandes, said:

“Good players should be able to play with good players but we’ll have to wait and see. They both have lots of quality, it’s about if they can compliment each other now.”

Jack Grealish to be Manchester United's priority target this summer - reports

