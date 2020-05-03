Paul Pogba still wanted by Real Madrid in £70 million deal; player happy to stay at Manchester United for another year – reports

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba seems to be a player that is dominating the headlines once again with his future supposedly in the air once again. The French FIFA World Cup winner wanted to leave the Old Trafford club last summer after announcing that he wanted a new challenge, however, that did not happen for him.

During the 2019/20 season, before the coronavirus pandemic stopped world football, Pogba’s season had not been the best with him missing 158 days or 36 matches due to ankle injuries, on both ankles. The Frenchman was a big miss during the first half of the season with Scott McTominay missing for large spells also.

However, during the January transfer window, Bruno Fernandes arrived at the club and it showed what United were missing with Pogba. When the coronavirus pandemic stopped world football, Pogba was seeking to return from injury, however, he never got back into the game with the Premier League et al being suspended until further notice.

Real Madrid still seem to be interested in the Frenchman and with the coronavirus pandemic, they could make a £70 million move for the 27-year-old, presumably because the value of players will drop because of the uncertainty. United will probably decline any offer that low. Last summer, United were seeking £150 million for the player.

Pogba’s contract will expire at United in the summer of 2021, meaning he will be into the final year of his contract this summer, although there is the option of a further year to be added, which might be something United activate just to quell, maybe for a short time, the uncertainty of the player wanting to stay or to leave – he’s not actually said anything yet.

A report last week suggested that United would ass the final year onto Pogba’s contract if a bid of at least £83 million did not arrive at the end of the season. It would seem unlikely that a bid of that amount would be submitted by any club right now. I would like to see how Pogba links up with Fernandes but if he does not want that, he should leave the club.

That being said, the coronavirus pandemic could change the landscape for Pogba and result in no club making a move for him this summer, given that the financial uncertainty surrounding big money transfers effectively ensures that nothing happens until next summer, when things have settled and a vaccine may be available.

Another report suggests that Pogba has been convinced to stay at the Old Trafford club until next summer, after the UEFA European Championships which should have been happening in just over a month’s time. Because of this, the player may be able to play himself into the attention of clubs he wants to play for, which seems selfish to me.

If a player ends up staying at United, it should be because they want to achieve with the club, not just because something has happened which makes a transfer difficult, therefore settling for what you have right now, still wanting something different in the future. If this is the case, United should get rid of the player this summer, even for £70 million.

