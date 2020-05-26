Paul Pogba told to take a pay cut to seal Juventus return this summer – reports

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has apparently been warned that he must take a pay cut if he is to return to Juventus this summer, according to reports. It has been suggested that the Frenchman is desperate to leave United this summer and that he has grown disillusioned with life at the Old Trafford club.

United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be willing to cash in on the player this summer as long as the price is right, curtailing any further unrest in the dressing room. Four years ago, United signed the Frenchman, returning to the club after four years, in an £89 million club and world record transfer.

Four years later, it would seem, based on the seemingly constant speculation, that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is seeking to move on again, back to the club he has been the most successful. at least in terms of winning trophies, however, Juventus have continued winning trophies without him at the club.

If United were able to sell Pogba for anything close to their valuation of the player, which last summer was £150 million, then United would be able to reinvest the money into the players that Solskjaer would like to bring to the Old Trafford club, namely Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Pogba is reportedly on £290,000 per week at United, which is something that will not be matched by Juventus, which has become an apparent stumbling block in the bid to resign the Frenchman. Based on this, it has been stated by Italian news source, Tuttosport that the player will need to accept a drastic drop in his current salary.

The coronavirus pandemic is currently having a big financial impact on world football all teams will be tightening the purse strings in some way or another, including United, who have made huge losses already and will continue to do so, along with every club out there, as long as supporters are kept away from stadiums when football returns.

Pogba signed a five-year contract when he returned to United in the summer of 2016, which is due to expire in the summer of 2021, but the club added an option to add one a sixth year, which is what they have been doing for new signings and contract renewals since David Moyes managed the club, meaning United are in the driving seat.

United will be ensuring that Pogba is not allowed to leave the club as a free agent, which would see a prized asset walk away from the club with no recompense at all. Real Madrid had shown interest in the player but wages are a stopping point there, which leave Juventus left in the race, with wages an issue too.

Perhaps, if money is the players motivation, he will sign a new contract at United but if he does not want to be at the club, he will just have to take a hit in his wallet and leave the club he once called his destiny, also stating that ‘the time was right to go back to Old Trafford’. Forgive me for thinking that these were just words, no real meaning intended.

