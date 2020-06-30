Paul Pogba’s transfer situation at Manchester United has changed, according to Phil Neville

Former Manchester United defender and Class of 1992 graduate Phil Neville believed that Paul Pogba will stay at the Old Trafford club for many years to come and become and all-time club great. The French World Cup winner, 27, faced an uncertain future at United after announcing that he wanted a new challenge last summer.

However, after a season filled with injury and the arrival of Bruno Fernandes during the January transfer window, Pogba could have a new sense of security at the Old Trafford club seeing the club build things whilst he was recovering from ankle injuries this season. He has since returned to full fitness and is helping United on the pitch once again.

There are suggestions that both Real Madrid and Juventus are both interested in signing Pogba, however, the coronavirus pandemic seems to have thwarted any chances of that with United reluctant to lower their valuation on the player with Real Madrid and Juventus not wanting to pay much, or send unwanted players instead of paying a fee.

Neville believes that all the transfer speculation related to Pogba is now in the past as the player has seen what United can do in the transfer market which seems to have rekindles his excitement at the club, which he returned to in the summer of 2016, stating that United was his destiny at the time. Neville, speaking to Premier League Productions, said:

“Before the shutdown I would have said definitely he would leave the club but I think the situation has changed. “It’s a different dynamic now. I think with the introduction of Bruno Fernandes and the way they’re playing [is positive]. “The way the trajectory of the team is looking I think Pogba might be thinking ‘I think this is a good team to stay and play in’ and to commit more than he has done in the past. “Yes the economic situation has changed but i still think for Paul Pogba, stay at Manchester United, prove yourself, become a great at the club that you joined at 14 years of age.”

So far this season, Pogba has made just 11 appearances for United and has not yet scored any goals, assisting three times, two of them from the very start of the season when United beat Chelsea 4-0 at the Theatre of Dreams. It is good to see Pogba back in the team and believing in himself and United once again, pushing to end this season on a high then moving on to the next.

