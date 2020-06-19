Peter Schmeichel ‘convinced’ that Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United this summer

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel feels that French midfielder Paul Pogba will remain at the Old Trafford club this summer. There has been a lot of speculation linking the French FIFA World Cup winner for the last few years, linking him to Barcelona, Real Madrid and with a return to Juventus, the club he arrived back to United from.

It has been four years since the 27-year-old returned to United, a club he described as his destiny. However, the player announced that he wanted a new challenge last summer on a promotional tour of the Far East, which is something that never materialised last summer and may be stopped from happening this summer too.

Pogba returned to action after a spell on the sidelines with ankle injuries this season, the latter needing surgery and his recovering during the coronavirus pandemic, getting himself match fit over the past month or so and coming off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur, a match United drew 1-1 in, needing a win in their next match against Sheffield United.

The United treble winner feels that Pogba is ready to remain at United, possibly set out to achieve what he wanted to achieve when he returned to the club in the summer of 2016. He even thinks that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s man management skills could be a key factor in keeping the Frenchman this summer. Schmeichel said:

“I’m absolutely convinced he wants to stay. I think we’ll somebody, more of a player we saw a year ago. “One thing is how he’s portrayed in the media for what he does and what he says himself, and another thing is what his agent is doing. And a completely different thing is what it’s really like. “He wanted to come back to Manchester United, he wanted to come back. And he has got, like any other player at that level in the world, he’s got his pride. And I don’t think he wants to leave. I don’t think so. “I think when Ole came, we straight away saw with Ole’s guidance and his knowledge with Paul, we saw precisely what he can give us. And that’s a lot. “Unfortunately I don’t think he’s gotten great representation. He’s such a valuable asset so it’s great to shift him to another club, because that’s a lot of money to make. “I think that if you have somebody telling you that in your ear at some point you’re bound to be confused. You’re a young player. All he should be content and focused on is playing. “I hope with this period of being out of the game, I hope that with Ole’s management skills, he’s going to come back and love playing for Manchester United.”

