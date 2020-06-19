Peter Schmeichel suggests Dean Henderson stays at Sheffield United for another season; David De Gea tough to beat for number one position

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has given high flying goalkeeper Dean Henderson some advice ahead of the summer with many things for the 23-tear-old to think about for the remainder of his career. The goalkeeper has spent this season and last season at Sheffield United, proving himself in the Championship and the Premier League.

The former United goalkeeper, who helped the club wi the treble during the 1998/99 season, has seemingly run the rule over both Henderson and current United number one, David De Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper has made a fair few errors this season, including another against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League return on Friday evening, a 1-1 draw.

This season, Henderson has kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League and is in joint top place with Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, who could be a rival for Henderson in the bid to add pressure on England number one goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford. Schmeichel feels that Henderson should remain patient with De Gea still ahead of him at present.

Schmeichel spoke about Henderson in detail, giving the suggestion that the player should seek to sign on loan at Sheffield United for a third season, which could bring European football, with the Blades putting pressure on United for fifth place in the league this season, which could be UEFA Champions League football if Manchester City’s ban is upheld. Schmeichel said:

“We have one of the best goalkeepers in the world at Manchester United. There’s no sign that he’s going to leave the club, why would he? He already had the opportunity a couple of times. “In the last six years he was Player of the Year four times. He’s done fantastic but the fact of the matter is there’s only one goalkeeper in the team. “For every youngster and especially young goalkeepers there is so much that you need to learn when it comes to the toughest end of top football like the Champions League and international tournaments. “You have to have so much experience and I see no harm in Dean Henderson continuing playing for Sheffield United. Every day he will learn something new.”

De Gea has a contract at United will will run until the summer of 2023, with the option of another year to be added and Henderson having a contract at the club until the summer of 2022, with the option of another year to be added. It is possible that Henderson is offered a new long-term contract before he is loaned out again for the 2020/21 season. Schmeichel concluded by saying:

“I know it sounds cold but we have David De Gea, who has been so fantastic for us. “I don’t understand why anyone would think that’s a position that needs to change [right now]. Why would you rock the boat? “The best players will take you to the next level.”

Like this: Like Loading...