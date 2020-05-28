Menu

Philippe Coutinho offered to Manchester United; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not interested – reports

May 28, 2020

Manchester United have reportedly been offered Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to reports. The former Liverpool man has been on loan with Bundesliga side, Bayern Munich for the 2019/20 season and is currently returning from surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

It is suggested that the Old Trafford club were contacted so they could speak to the player, presumably through his representatives, but current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned down the opportunity, cutting United’s interested in the player with immediate effect. United were once interested in the Brazilian, but during Jose Mourinho’s time at the club.

ESPN has reported that Solskjaer, who is seeking attacking reinforcements this summer with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Moussa Dembele and Timo Werner being linked to the club. However, Coutinho, who has seemingly failed to shine since leaving Liverpool, is not the player the manager will be seeking – which is great news.

The 27-year-old will probably still have suitors from the Premier League, however, it must be somewhat an insult that United are not interested in the player. Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Leicester City hold an interest, which shows how much the player has fallen in stature, even if Newcastle end up Saudi-owned this year.

A few years ago, if United were offered such a player, the clubs executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward would have made a move for him, bringing him into the club for a high transfer fee, with high wages and wondering why things failed, just like they did with Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez, just to name a few.

It shows that Solskjaer has a plan for United, which should be respected, allowing the Norwegian manager to get on with things, as United have changed direction since the days of David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, and Mourinho. Things are looking to be a but more exciting, despite problems with squad size, fitness and injury. Patience is a virtue and all that.

Manchester United could have free run at RB Leipzig striker as Liverpool pull out of the chase - reports

About the author

Peter Bennett

Manchester United supporter. Gary Pallister enthusiast. Loved the Class of 1992. An advocate of youth football. Mason Greenwood could well be the future of United. David De Gea is the wall Donald Trump needs.

more by this author

Other news you may also like

Ratings: Feyenoord 1-0 Manchester United – UEFA Europa League 2016/17

First TeamManagersOpinionPlayer Ratings 0
September 15, 2016

Manchester United found themselves beaten 1-0 by Feyenoord in their opening match of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night in Rotterdam. United manager Jose Mourinho … Read more

Ratings: De Gea and Lingard both poor in 2-0 City defeat; Solskjaer needs to blood in some youth against Chelsea!

FeatureFirst TeamManagersMatch ReportsOpinionPlayer Ratings 0
April 24, 2019

Manchester United saw another defeat in the Premier League, losing 2-0 to Manchester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. It was the third defeat in a row for Ole … Read more

Phil Jones urges ‘father-figure’ Sir Alex Ferguson to continue to fight

First TeamManagersNewsOpinion 0
May 7, 2018

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has spoken out in support for former manager Sir Alex Ferguson after he had emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage on Saturday. … Read more

He’s talked the talk. Now it’s time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to walk the walk

FeatureFirst TeamManagersOpinion 0
August 13, 2019

Manchester United kicked off their Premier League campaign for 2019/20 with a bang, defeating rivals Chelsea 4-0. The game was not without its challenges for the Red Dev… Read more

copyright: PB

%d bloggers like this: