Philippe Coutinho offered to Manchester United; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not interested – reports

Manchester United have reportedly been offered Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to reports. The former Liverpool man has been on loan with Bundesliga side, Bayern Munich for the 2019/20 season and is currently returning from surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

It is suggested that the Old Trafford club were contacted so they could speak to the player, presumably through his representatives, but current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned down the opportunity, cutting United’s interested in the player with immediate effect. United were once interested in the Brazilian, but during Jose Mourinho’s time at the club.

ESPN has reported that Solskjaer, who is seeking attacking reinforcements this summer with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Moussa Dembele and Timo Werner being linked to the club. However, Coutinho, who has seemingly failed to shine since leaving Liverpool, is not the player the manager will be seeking – which is great news.

The 27-year-old will probably still have suitors from the Premier League, however, it must be somewhat an insult that United are not interested in the player. Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Leicester City hold an interest, which shows how much the player has fallen in stature, even if Newcastle end up Saudi-owned this year.

A few years ago, if United were offered such a player, the clubs executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward would have made a move for him, bringing him into the club for a high transfer fee, with high wages and wondering why things failed, just like they did with Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez, just to name a few.

It shows that Solskjaer has a plan for United, which should be respected, allowing the Norwegian manager to get on with things, as United have changed direction since the days of David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, and Mourinho. Things are looking to be a but more exciting, despite problems with squad size, fitness and injury. Patience is a virtue and all that.

