Player Ratings: Bruno Fernandes the Man of the Match with two goals and one assist; Fred did well, Edinson Cavani opens his account

Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had a bad start after Bernard opened the scoring in the 19th minute of the match but Bruno Fernandes headed home six minutes later to level the score. The Portuguese midfield then played a cross into the box in the 32nd minute of the match with Marcus Rashford looking to make the connection and the ball beat Jordan Pickford to put United into the lead but it never touched Rashford and the goal was claimed by Fernandes. Edinson Cavani opened his account for United in added time to secure a 3-1 victory for United.

United started the match confidently, moving the ball around crisply in the opening stages of the match. Everton had a chance in the sixth minute after James Rodrigues switched the play to find Bernard on the left with the Brazilian heading his effort over the crossbar. Lucas Digne found himself free on the left two minutes later but his cross was deflected by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. After a good few minutes for Everton and a Marcus Rashford shot at the other end, the home side took the lead on the 19th minute through Bernard after Jordan Pickford launched the ball up field with Victor Lindelof flicking it into Bernard who found the bottom left-hand corner.

The lead did not last long though with United getting on the attack. Juan Mata found Luke Shaw free on the left with the fullback whipping the ball into the box for the unmarked Bruno Fernandes who met the ball with a powerful header into the far corner of the net scoring his fifth goal of the season. United were level at last. Everton had a few close calls to restore their lead again with Dominic Calvert-Lewin hitting the post in the 28th minute. In the 32nd United took the lead with Fernandes crossing into the box, finding Marcus Rashford with the ball seemingly coming off his head and beating Pickford, however, it was Fernandes’ goal. 2-1 to United.

It was a good half for United in the fact that once again they conceded the first goal, then got themselves back into the match, which is a good sign. Fernandes has been a class addition to United’s squad and the fact he has scored and assisted as many goals as he has for the club is a showing of the class and ability that he has as a player. I feel sorry for the Ole out brigade who won’t like any positivity to weaken their negativity, which is quite pathetic of them. They seem to be dreaming of another manager coming to the club, only to turn against them 18 months later. Imagine a time where the Arsenal fans were just like this – the button has been handed over now.

Fernandes, who was struggling with a knock at the end of the first half, continued into the second half for United. He was booked in the 50th minute of the match though for a late tackle on Gylfi Sigurdsson. Everton looked to be gaining ground around the hour mark of the match with Seamus Coleman playing the ball to James Rodriguez with the Colombian playing it back to him, only for him to run into the box and try and score a solo goal. Lindelof closed him down and United made the clearance to avert the danger. Harry Maguire should have won a penalty for a culmination of fouls from Pickford and Michael Keane but nothing was given.

Solskjaer made his first substitution in the 67th minute of the match with Axel Tuanzebe replacing Shaw, who seemed to be carrying a knock. Everton then tried to get themselves back into the match, searching for that elusive equaliser, which did not seem to be on the cards for the toffees. In the 82nd minute of the match, Solskjaer made a double substitution with Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani replacing Juan Mata and Anthony Martial. Fernandes has to be the Man of the Match today but Fred has played well too, which is good to see. Edinson Cavani opened up his account with a good finish in added time, which is something he will be pleased about.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea Conceded the first goal on his 30th birthday, which will not be something that he's happy about. Restored the faith from there with United then equalising, then taking the lead. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka His defending was top drawer once again. He did get forward a few times and I would still like to see more attacking, but I get that he's not the attacking fullback that I might crave. It was a positive match for the fullback though. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof Allowed Bernard to get past him for the opening goal for Everton. Not the best start for him in this match. However, he seemed more aware after that goal. Lindelof made a crucial collection of the ball early in the second half to restore his earlier mistake. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The captain seemed to be unlucky against Everton. At the start of the second half, he was fouled in the box and should have looked to claim a penalty but VAR gave nothing. He led the team from behind and saw them get ahead and remain on top for the large part of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw Got forward a lot of the time against Everton. Played in a sublime cross which met the head of Fernandes to level the match for United. It seemed to be a good match for Shaw, although he looks to have suffered a knock or a niggle and was replaced by Tuanzebe in the 67th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred Fred may not be a started the majority of the time but what he offers in midfield is great. He can chase his man, mark his man and most of the time show some positivity in his role at the club. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay I don't understand why people moan when he starts. His work rate, desire, determination and ability to track back and win the ball is what a midfielder needs to do. When Pogba plays, he does none of this. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata It was good to see him start once again for United. He offered a lot. Yes, his pace is a problem but his footballing brain is what makes him a good player. He was involved in some good football against Everton. He was replaced by Pogba in the 82nd minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes He's back in form again. Scored a brilliant header to equalise for United, assisted by Shaw. Then minutes later, played a cross into Rashford, who went for the ball and beat Pickford. However, Rashford did not make contract with the ball for Fernandes was on a hat-trick. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford Looked to have scored late in the first half but at a closer look, he never made contact with the ball and it was a Fernandes goal. He got forward a lot and played some good football. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial Great to see him back and starting in the Premier League after his suspension. Two goals in the Champions League will have kept him raring to go for his club. The Frenchman was replaced by Cavani in the 82nd minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 38 Axel Tuanzebe Replaced Shaw 67'. Played well after replacing Shaw. United seemed to be comfortable in defence, which was a good sign after that poor match in Turkey this week. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba Replaced Mata 82'. Came on late in the game to help steer United to victory. He was involved in some good play but I feel he needs to do more to become a starter again. 1 2 3 4 5 7 Edinson Cavani Replaced Martial 82'. Led the line well for United for the remainder of the match. Opened his account for his new club with United's third goal of the game in added time. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Bernard 19′; Bruno Fernandes 25′, 32′, Edinson Cavani 90+5′

Assists: Luke Shaw 25′, Bruno Fernandes 90+5′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Tuanzebe 67′); Fred, McTominay; Mata (Pogba 82′), Fernandes, Rashford; Martial (Cavani 82′)

Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; James, Matic, Van de Beek

Bookings: Mason Holgate 34′, Allan 45+4′, Cenk Tosun 86′, Abdoulaye Doucoure 88′; Bruno Fernandes 50′, Fred 83′

Written by John Walker

