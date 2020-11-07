Player Ratings: Bruno Fernandes the Man of the Match with two goals and one assist; Fred did well, Edinson Cavani opens his account

Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had a bad start after Bernard opened the scoring in the 19th minute of the match but Bruno Fernandes headed home six minutes later to level the score. The Portuguese midfield then played a cross into the box in the 32nd minute of the match with Marcus Rashford looking to make the connection and the ball beat Jordan Pickford to put United into the lead but it never touched Rashford and the goal was claimed by Fernandes. Edinson Cavani opened his account for United in added time to secure a 3-1 victory for United.
United started the match confidently, moving the ball around crisply in the opening stages of the match. Everton had a chance in the sixth minute after James Rodrigues switched the play to find Bernard on the left with the Brazilian heading his effort over the crossbar. Lucas Digne found himself free on the left two minutes later but his cross was deflected by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. After a good few minutes for Everton and a Marcus Rashford shot at the other end, the home side took the lead on the 19th minute through Bernard after Jordan Pickford launched the ball up field with Victor Lindelof flicking it into Bernard who found the bottom left-hand corner.
The lead did not last long though with United getting on the attack. Juan Mata found Luke Shaw free on the left with the fullback whipping the ball into the box for the unmarked Bruno Fernandes who met the ball with a powerful header into the far corner of the net scoring his fifth goal of the season. United were level at last. Everton had a few close calls to restore their lead again with Dominic Calvert-Lewin hitting the post in the 28th minute. In the 32nd United took the lead with Fernandes crossing into the box, finding Marcus Rashford with the ball seemingly coming off his head and beating Pickford, however, it was Fernandes’ goal. 2-1 to United.
It was a good half for United in the fact that once again they conceded the first goal, then got themselves back into the match, which is a good sign. Fernandes has been a class addition to United’s squad and the fact he has scored and assisted as many goals as he has for the club is a showing of the class and ability that he has as a player. I feel sorry for the Ole out brigade who won’t like any positivity to weaken their negativity, which is quite pathetic of them. They seem to be dreaming of another manager coming to the club, only to turn against them 18 months later. Imagine a time where the Arsenal fans were just like this – the button has been handed over now.
Fernandes, who was struggling with a knock at the end of the first half, continued into the second half for United. He was booked in the 50th minute of the match though for a late tackle on Gylfi Sigurdsson. Everton looked to be gaining ground around the hour mark of the match with Seamus Coleman playing the ball to James Rodriguez with the Colombian playing it back to him, only for him to run into the box and try and score a solo goal. Lindelof closed him down and United made the clearance to avert the danger. Harry Maguire should have won a penalty for a culmination of fouls from Pickford and Michael Keane but nothing was given.
Solskjaer made his first substitution in the 67th minute of the match with Axel Tuanzebe replacing Shaw, who seemed to be carrying a knock. Everton then tried to get themselves back into the match, searching for that elusive equaliser, which did not seem to be on the cards for the toffees. In the 82nd minute of the match, Solskjaer made a double substitution with Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani replacing Juan Mata and Anthony Martial. Fernandes has to be the Man of the Match today but Fred has played well too, which is good to see. Edinson Cavani opened up his account with a good finish in added time, which is something he will be pleased about.
Goals: Bernard 19′; Bruno Fernandes 25′, 32′, Edinson Cavani 90+5′
Assists: Luke Shaw 25′, Bruno Fernandes 90+5′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Tuanzebe 67′); Fred, McTominay; Mata (Pogba 82′), Fernandes, Rashford; Martial (Cavani 82′)
Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; James, Matic, Van de Beek
Bookings: Mason Holgate 34′, Allan 45+4′, Cenk Tosun 86′, Abdoulaye Doucoure 88′; Bruno Fernandes 50′, Fred 83′
Written by John Walker