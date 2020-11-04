Player Ratings: Defence shocking as United pay the price in Turkey; Martial’s consolation goal the only positive

Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League at the Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul on Wednesday evening. It was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first defeat in the competition this season and his second defeat in a row following the defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday. United’s defence lost the match with them not present twice in the first half, resulting in Dean Henderson conceding his first two goals for United. Anthony Martial scored a consolation at the end of the first half to get his club back into the match, which was fruitless for United. They face Everton on Sunday.

United started in lukewarm fashion in Turkey with Basaksehir getting on the front foot after Rafael da Silva intercepted the ball from a Nemanja Matic error in the fifth minute of the match. That resulted in nothing but United broke forward minutes later with Harry Maguire lifting the ball into Bruno Fernandes from deep with the ball going over Boli Bolingoli’s head reaching the Portuguese midfielder who then volleyed the ball but it was not on target. The Turkish side then had a chance through Edin Višća who had 30-yards of space only for him to hit the bar. United’s defence then made an error with Višća playing the ball to Demba Ba, who scored.

Basaksehir looked to be the better side after opening the scoring and were pressuring United for the remainder of the half. Rafael showed his ability by getting a block on Anthony Martial’s shot just before the half hour stage of the match. The Bolingoli, who was full of energy saw an effort saved by Henderson a minute or two later. The Turkish side went 2-0 up in the 40th minute of the match after Juan Mata was robbed of the ball and it found Višća, who slotted home past Henderson. United got themselves back into the match in the 43rd minute with Martial scoring his second goal of the season after Luke Shaw took on Rafael and clipped the ball into Martial.

At the start of the second half, Solskjaer made his first substitution with Scott McTominay replacing Axel Tuanzebe. Both teams then got into the match with United seeking to find an equaliser and the Turkish side looking to stay in the lead. In the 61st minute, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani replaced Donny van de Beek and Mata with United looking to throw all they could at their opposition in their hunt for the elusive equaliser. In the 76th minute of the match, Solskjaer made his final two substitutions with Mason Greenwood and Tim Fosu-Mensah replacing Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. United did not have much time to waste.

United had some late opportunities in the match to get the equaliser but nothing was going to get them back into the match. Basaksehir showed United what they were made of, even if United did gift them two goals with the defence not present on two different attacks in the first half. United had a very late chance which saw the ball cleared from the line in added time, winning a corner, which again came to nothing. It was not meant to be for United. Solskjaer’s side failed to recover from their Arsenal defeat and will now head to Goodison Park in the Premier League to face an Everton side that need to get back to winning ways after their good start to the season.

Manchester United 26 Dean Henderson Conceded his first Champions League goal 13 minutes into his debut in the competition after his defence left him high and dry. Not his fault at all. Conceded a second goal late in the first half, once again being hung out to dry by the defence. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defensively, it did not work for United in Turkey, at least in the first half. United were not at the top of the game in this area and improvement is required. He was replaced bu Fosu-Mensah in the 76th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 38 Axel Tuanzebe Focus lost in the opening stages of the match, booked in the 20th minute for a foul on Ba. His first match back against PSG was a masterclass, this looks nothing like that. He seemed to be devoid of confidence and ability against the Turkish side. I am sure he will find his feet but in terms of him being the saviour of this back four, a problem has been unearthed with his defending and that of his teammates. He was replaced by McTominay in the 46th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire Allowed United to lose their focus defensively in the 13th minute as Ba broke through, with no defender in sight, to open the scoring for the Turkish side. His summer exploits will come back to haunt him in terms of strong criticism for his sides performance in Turkey. The captain should be leading by example, even if United did have one cleared off the line late on in the match. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw After United's defence conceded two goals in the first half of the match, Shaw got involved in United's late goal at the end of the first half, assisting for Martial. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Tried to track back after United were caught out by Ba in the 13th minute but could not stop him from scoring. Played a more defensive role in the second half of the match. United really need to find a player that could take Matic's role in the team. His lack of pace and inability to play back to back matches is alarming and will haunt United this season. 1 2 3 4 5 34 Donny van de Beek Good to see him start but this formation did not seem to work for him. It just did not work for United. He's a good player but needs to be running into the box in a more attacking side, not playing deep in midfield. He was replaced by Pogba in the 61st minute of the match. His passing was top notch at 93%. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata Hid pace let him down against the Turkish side. Two first half goals saw United out of their depth and needing something else on the pitch. Mata, who did not really do much wrong, was replaced by Cavani in the 61st minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes A bad match for Fernandes? United just did not recover from the two shocks from Basaksehir in the first half of the match. Nothing seemed to work for United, going forward, until Martial got United back into the match. Fernandes didn't play badly 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford It was not the best match for Rashford in Turkey. His last two matches, after his hat-trick against Leipzig last week, were both lame ducks. He did not seem to be able to get into the right places or be found by his teammates. A bad day at the office maybe? He was replaced by Greenwood in the 76th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial Got United back into the match just a few minutes after seeing his side go 2-0 down in the latter stages of the first half. Slotted home with a cool finish. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 39 Scott McTominay Replaced Tuanzebe 46'. Came on to offer something inn midfield which was missing in this match and did just that. Should have perhaps started the match. I understand that Solskjaer might have been saving him for Everton on Saturday. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba Replaced Van de Beek 61'. United needed some inspiration in the match. Could that come from Pogba? Not likely. 1 2 3 4 5 7 Edinson Cavani Replaced Mata 61'. Needs to find some form for United at perhaps the time they need him the most. 1 2 3 4 5 11 Mason Greenwood Replaced Rashford 76'. Came on late in the match to help United get level, which did not happen. A first defeat in the competition is not a good taste, especially to a team that had not won or scored in the Champions League before tonight. 1 2 3 4 5 24 Timothy Fosu-Mensah Replaced Wan-Bissaka 76'. Added something to the defence, which was really needed in the first half. Not sure where United go from here? 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Demba Ba 13′, Edin Višća 40′; Anthony Martial 43′

Assists: Edin Višća 13′, Deniz Türüç 40′; Luke Shaw 43′

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka (Fosu-Mensah 76′), Tuanzebe (McTominay 46′), Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Van de Beek (Pogba 61′); Mata (Cavani 61′), Fernandes, Rashford (Greenwood 76′); Martial

Substitutes Not Used: De Gea; Lindelof, Williams, Mengi; Fred, James; Ighalo

Bookings: Martin Škrtel 89′; Axel Tuanzebe 20′

Written by John Walker

