Player Ratings: Mata, Rashford and Fernandes perform in Magpies rout; Shaw own goal sees United score five in 4-1 victory

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 4-1 at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pleased with the result which sees his side return to winning ways after their last match. Luke Shaw scored an own goal inside two minutes to give the Magpies the lead in the match but Harry Maguire equalised half way through the first half. Second half goals from Bruno Fernandes, a first club goal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford put United in much better form as they now head into the UEFA Champions League where they will face Paris Saint-Germain in France on Tuesday evening.

After that 1-6 drumming at Old Trafford almost a fortnight ago, United were eager to get back on the pitch and right the wrongs of that defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. However, United did not start on the front foot, the Magpies started on the attack with Jonjo Shelvey playing the ball into United’s half, playing Emil Krafth in on the overlap then driving a cross which Luke Shaw stuck his leg out to cut out but it went straight into the back of the net beating David De Gea. The Magpies seemed more interested in getting ahead from the off, a but more than United but this was an unfortunate own goal for Shaw.

United then started to try and get themselves back into the match with Daniel James and Marcus Rashford working well together to get forward but nothing working out at that time. United had a chance minutes later which was cleared by the defender. United then looked a bit more into the match and seeking an equaliser. In the 19th minute, Bruno Fernandes equalised for United, playing a one-two with Juan Mata in the box but for the pass back, Mata was offside so VAR ruled the goal out. Four minutes later though, United got their equaliser with Mata swinging a corner into the box and the captain, Harry Maguire rising to level the match.

On the half hour mark, De Gea made a save to deny Allan Saint-Maximin at his near post with the Spanish goalkeeper getting across the goal to deny him from scoring, paring away the danger. He then collided with the post and seemingly injured his shoulder, requiring some treatment for him to continue. In the 37th minute, James was booked for a robust challenge on Saint-Maximin with Rashford lying on the turf after Isaac Hayden, only moment before, caught the United striker on the top of his foot, seemingly hurting him. VAR gave nothing for the challenge on Rashford. Six minutes later, Rashford had a chance on goal from 20-yards, forcing the save.

At the start of the second half, the Magpies lost Hayden through an injury, replacing him with Fabian Schar. The home side got the better of an attack with Callum Wilson drawing a low save from De Gea to deny them from taking the lead for the second time in the match. At the other end of the pitch, United got on the attack against through Mata with Rashford running into the box. It seemed like the United forward was taken down in the box with VAR looking into it. The penalty was given after the referee looked at the screen, giving the penalty after about 30 seconds, which is something that the Magpies will not enjoy. The penalty was saved by Karl Darlow.

United immediately tried to get something from the game, winning a corner with Mata and Maguire interacting to get something, but it was not coming for United. The penalty was a chance to get in front but Darlow stopped that from happening. United needed to go back to the drawing board to get something from this match, which is what they needed to be doing. United got a good attack up and running in the 66th minute forcing another save from Darlow after Mata put Rashford through on goal, but the offside flag was raised anyway. Solskjaer made his first substitution of the match in the 69th minute of the match with Paul Pogba replacing Fred.

Solskjaer made his second substitution in the 76th minute of the match with Donny van de Beek replacing James. Maguire had a goo shot on goal in the 80th minute of the match, missing the target which could have put United ahead in the match for the first time. The Magpies were also trying to get themselves ahead with Wilson and Ryan Fraser combining to put some pressure on United only for Scott McTominay to pass back to De Gea for hims to clear the ball from the area. United took the lead in the 86th minute of the match through Fernandes, who had a goal ruled out and saw a penalty saved. Rashford got the assist with a fine flick. Cracking goal.

That was not it for United though. Aaron Wan-Bissaka opened up his account for United. I said in his ratings that I would like to have seen more from him and here it came. On his 50th appearance for his club too. The right-back ran up the right flank, did not seem to want to head to the corner flag, cutting in towards the box and firing an 18-year shot past Darlow to give United a two-goal cushion. United still were not finished. Deep in added time, Rashford broke forward, the ball played by Fernandes to take advantage of an injured Darlow to put United 4-1 up in the match. United got a lot of stick for their defeat to Spurs but that is in the past now.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea Could not have stopped Shaw's own goal. Looked to have injured his arm later in the first half after he collided with the post, was fine to continue though. Denied Wilson from close-range with a diving save. One for his confidence maybe? 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Got forward a lot of the time against the Magpies. I would like to see more of that from him with precise crosses into the box with United taking some advantage from his performances. Got himself his first goal for the club on his 50th appearance and what a goal it was. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof I don't think United looked too poor defensively against the Magpies. Lindelof did not disgrace himself and the pressure seemed to be off despite the fact it had been on for much of the last fortnight after the Spurs defeat. I think he played well but United need to strengthen in this area. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire Pressure relieved a little bit? Headed home the equaliser for United in the 23rd minute from a corner. He will be relieved with that. He seems to have found some inspiration which has changed his luck for United, which is a good sign of the character of the player. Perhaps people will stop the criticism, clearly their lives are faultless 100% of the time? Had a good shot on goal in the 80th minute of the match, aiming to put United ahead, but he missed the target, which was a shame. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw Turned the ball into his own net in the second minute of the match with Newcastle on the attack. An unfortunate own goal. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Played well in midfield for United. I would have liked to see him on the ball in an attacking sense a little more but I appreciate he had a job to do in a defensive manner, which seems to have worked for United considering the only conceded goal was Shaw's own goal error. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred Played a good game for United and saw plenty of the ball. United probably needed two defensive minded players on the pitch against the Magpies. He was replaced by Pogba in the 69th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata His experience was key against the Magpies. Would have had an assist for Fernandes' goal, which was offside, got one minutes later after Maguire headed home. He was replaced by Matic two minutes into added time. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes Levelled the game in the 19th minute after a one-two with Mata, but the Spaniard was offside and the goal was ruled out, unfortunately. Missed from the penalty spot in the second half, which was rare for the Portuguese midfielder. Looked frustrated to miss the penalty and have a goal ruled out. However, he put United ahead in the 86th minute, assisted by Rashford with a fine goal. Got himself an assist for Rashford's goal too - a goal and an assist against the Magpies. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James His paced was used in the match and he seemed lively at times but like much of his time at United so far, he's just not doing as well as he could be doing. He started well last season but has played 30 league matches since his last league goal. He was replaced in the 76th minute by Van de Beek. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford Got lively as the first half grew. Seemed to have a niggling injury after a challenge in the box but recovered and had a shot on goal minutes later, forcing a save from Darlow. Won a penalty before the hour mark of the match after VAR gave the indication that the referee had a look, which was given. It was saved though. Got himself an assist late in the game, seeing Fernandes and slipping the ball to him inside the box. Scored in added time to put United 4-1 up, getting himself assist for Fernandes' goal and Wan-Bissaka's first goal for the club. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 6 Paul Pogba Replaced Fred 69'. Came on for the last 21 minutes plus added time. He had some involvement and would have liked to see him do more but his form has not been that great of late. He might be a shoe-in to start against PSG on Tuesday after being rested for much of the match today. 1 2 3 4 5 34 Donny van de Beek Replaced James 76'. Looked quite lively on and off the ball when he eventually came on against Newcastle. United managed to score three goals after his introduction, which was a good thing and very much needed. I would like to see him start in the Premier League, however, he seems to be working on his strength, which might be stopping him from starting at this moment in time. Perhaps he's not seen as strong enough right now. I feel he would be a breath of fresh air though. Early days yet. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Replaced Mata 90+2'. Came on for added time. Had little involvement bu United scored again after he came on. It shows that the Magpies were on the ropes and ready to give up, If they had not already. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Luke Shaw 2′ o/g; Harry Maguire 23′, Bruno Fernandes 86′, Aaron Wan-Bissaka 90′, Marcus Rashford 90+6′

Assists: Juan Mata 23′, Marcus Rashford 86′, 90′, Bruno Fernandes 90+6′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred (Pogba 69′); Mata (Matic 90+2′), Fernandes, James (Van de Beek 76′); Rashford

Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Bailly, Telles; Ighalo

Bookings: Emil Krafth 67′; Daniel James 37′

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...