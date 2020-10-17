Player Ratings: Mata, Rashford and Fernandes perform in Magpies rout; Shaw own goal sees United score five in 4-1 victory

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 4-1 at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pleased with the result which sees his side return to winning ways after their last match. Luke Shaw scored an own goal inside two minutes to give the Magpies the lead in the match but Harry Maguire equalised half way through the first half. Second half goals from Bruno Fernandes, a first club goal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford put United in much better form as they now head into the UEFA Champions League where they will face Paris Saint-Germain in France on Tuesday evening.
After that 1-6 drumming at Old Trafford almost a fortnight ago, United were eager to get back on the pitch and right the wrongs of that defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. However, United did not start on the front foot, the Magpies started on the attack with Jonjo Shelvey playing the ball into United’s half, playing Emil Krafth in on the overlap then driving a cross which Luke Shaw stuck his leg out to cut out but it went straight into the back of the net beating David De Gea. The Magpies seemed more interested in getting ahead from the off, a but more than United but this was an unfortunate own goal for Shaw.
United then started to try and get themselves back into the match with Daniel James and Marcus Rashford working well together to get forward but nothing working out at that time. United had a chance minutes later which was cleared by the defender. United then looked a bit more into the match and seeking an equaliser. In the 19th minute, Bruno Fernandes equalised for United, playing a one-two with Juan Mata in the box but for the pass back, Mata was offside so VAR ruled the goal out. Four minutes later though, United got their equaliser with Mata swinging a corner into the box and the captain, Harry Maguire rising to level the match.
On the half hour mark, De Gea made a save to deny Allan Saint-Maximin at his near post with the Spanish goalkeeper getting across the goal to deny him from scoring, paring away the danger. He then collided with the post and seemingly injured his shoulder, requiring some treatment for him to continue. In the 37th minute, James was booked for a robust challenge on Saint-Maximin with Rashford lying on the turf after Isaac Hayden, only moment before, caught the United striker on the top of his foot, seemingly hurting him. VAR gave nothing for the challenge on Rashford. Six minutes later, Rashford had a chance on goal from 20-yards, forcing the save.
At the start of the second half, the Magpies lost Hayden through an injury, replacing him with Fabian Schar. The home side got the better of an attack with Callum Wilson drawing a low save from De Gea to deny them from taking the lead for the second time in the match. At the other end of the pitch, United got on the attack against through Mata with Rashford running into the box. It seemed like the United forward was taken down in the box with VAR looking into it. The penalty was given after the referee looked at the screen, giving the penalty after about 30 seconds, which is something that the Magpies will not enjoy. The penalty was saved by Karl Darlow.
United immediately tried to get something from the game, winning a corner with Mata and Maguire interacting to get something, but it was not coming for United. The penalty was a chance to get in front but Darlow stopped that from happening. United needed to go back to the drawing board to get something from this match, which is what they needed to be doing. United got a good attack up and running in the 66th minute forcing another save from Darlow after Mata put Rashford through on goal, but the offside flag was raised anyway. Solskjaer made his first substitution of the match in the 69th minute of the match with Paul Pogba replacing Fred.
Solskjaer made his second substitution in the 76th minute of the match with Donny van de Beek replacing James. Maguire had a goo shot on goal in the 80th minute of the match, missing the target which could have put United ahead in the match for the first time. The Magpies were also trying to get themselves ahead with Wilson and Ryan Fraser combining to put some pressure on United only for Scott McTominay to pass back to De Gea for hims to clear the ball from the area. United took the lead in the 86th minute of the match through Fernandes, who had a goal ruled out and saw a penalty saved. Rashford got the assist with a fine flick. Cracking goal.
That was not it for United though. Aaron Wan-Bissaka opened up his account for United. I said in his ratings that I would like to have seen more from him and here it came. On his 50th appearance for his club too. The right-back ran up the right flank, did not seem to want to head to the corner flag, cutting in towards the box and firing an 18-year shot past Darlow to give United a two-goal cushion. United still were not finished. Deep in added time, Rashford broke forward, the ball played by Fernandes to take advantage of an injured Darlow to put United 4-1 up in the match. United got a lot of stick for their defeat to Spurs but that is in the past now.
Goals: Luke Shaw 2′ o/g; Harry Maguire 23′, Bruno Fernandes 86′, Aaron Wan-Bissaka 90′, Marcus Rashford 90+6′
Assists: Juan Mata 23′, Marcus Rashford 86′, 90′, Bruno Fernandes 90+6′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred (Pogba 69′); Mata (Matic 90+2′), Fernandes, James (Van de Beek 76′); Rashford
Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Bailly, Telles; Ighalo
Bookings: Emil Krafth 67′; Daniel James 37′
Written by John Walker