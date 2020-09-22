Player Ratings: Mata, Rashford and Greenwood help United breeze past Luton; Henderson clean sheet

Manchester United beat Luton Town 3-0 at Kenilworth Road in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his rotated side struggle in the first half but win a late penalty which was scored by Juan Mata on his 200th start for the club. Late in the second half, minutes after a triple substitution, United struck into life with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scoring to secure the victory for United, who face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

There was not much to write about from the first half of the match which should have seen United put Luton away but didn’t. It shows the story of this United squad with most of the quality either rested or on the bench. United lack quality in depth. It was a penalty that separated the two sides after Brandon Williams was brought down inside the box bu George Moncur and Juan Mata, on his 200th start for United, scoring his 49th goal for the club, from the penalty spot.

The second half was not much better for United with attacks being slowed down by Jesse Lingard, who looked so much out of his depth. United were still riding their luck with that penalty but did not seem to be doing much to stretch that lead and put themselves into a position of advantage. Solskjaer made a triple substitution in the 79th minute of the match with Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford replacing Odion Ighalo, Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata.

United doubled their lead in the 88th minute of the game with Greenwood playing the ball into Rashford, which seemed like it came off the defender and putting United 2-0 up. That was not it for United though with Greenwood thundering through on goal into added time, doing some stepovers in the box and firing diagonally across the goal and into the back of the net. United wrapped up a 3-0 victory against Luton which puts them into the third round against Brighton and Hove Albion or Preston North End.

Manchester United 26 Dean Henderson Made his debut for United but was not tested all that much. Late in the second half, he produces a fine save to deny an equaliser, looking cool and calm when doing it. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defensively, Wan-Bissaka was not really challenged and he did get forward for a lot of the match with United out of their have for a large spell of it. Will be happy with the victory. Now on to Saturday. 1 2 3 4 5 3 Eric Bailly Played well from the start and should have done enough to feature ahead of Lindelof against Brighton on Saturday, but he won't. Covered some distance to stop Luton from taking advantage of the ball being played forward in the second half. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire Had a chance on goal but missed. Led the team after a poor defeat at the weekend and his team got back to winning ways. He will be happy but not with the depth of the squad, which lacks quality. 1 2 3 4 5 33 Brandon Williams Played some good football and got forward for United regularly. Won the penalty at the end of the first half after being fouled in the box. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred Did well in midfield and will be happy with 90 minutes on the pitch. He might not be a regular fixture in the team and these cup matches might be where he plays his most football. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic It was good to see him back after not featuring for United since the FC Copenhagen match at the start of August. When he's fully fit, he is the best defensive midfielder in the team. Should make the team on Saturday, hopefully. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata Made his 200th start for United and scored his 49th goal for the club, albeit from the penalty spot after Williams was taken out by Moncur. 1 2 3 4 5 34 Donny van de Beek Started for the first time, making his second appearance of the season. Looked to be on the hunt for a goal, after scoring his debut goal at the weekend. He's going to be a good player once he's fully settled. Replaced in the 79th minute by Fernandes. 1 2 3 4 5 14 Jesse Lingard Frustrating football player. Slowed a lot of the attacks down for United. Looks lost on the pitch. I'm not sure how much longer his United career will last. He was shown up by Rashford, Fernandes and Greenwood late in the game. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Odion Ighalo He did not really achieve much for United. Art the start of his loan move, he seemed determined to score for United but since the restart of the Premier League last season and into this season, he does not seem to be the same player. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 11 Mason Greenwood Replaced Ighalo 79'. Got an assist with United's second goal of the game, putting United into a good position at 2-0 up. Played well since he was introduced into the game. Scored a in the last minute of added time, starting his season with an goal and an assist, which is great to see. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes Replaced Van de Beek 79'. Looked lively as soon as he was on the pitch. With United on the brunt of an attack, switched gears and got United forward. Played a part in Rashford's goal and got an assist for Greenwood's 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford Replaced Mata 79'. Scored United's second goal of the game, which will be a relief for him after he suffered from a dip in form since late last season. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Juan Mata 44′ penalty, Marcus Rashford 88′, Mason Greenwood 90+2′

Assists: Mason Greenwood 88′, Bruno Fernandes 90+2′

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Mata (Rashford 79′), Van de Beek (Fernandes 79′), Lingard; Ighalo (Greenwood 79′)

Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Dalot, Mengi; James

Bookings: Peter Kioso 67′, Danny Hylton 85′; Brandon Williams 57′

Written by John Walker

