Player Ratings: United beat LASK 2-1 (7-1 on aggregate); Lingard and Martial with the goals – squad depth poor

Manchester United beat Linzer ASK 2-1 at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg, winning the game 7-1 on aggregate. Philipp Wiesinger scored the opening goal of the match after a laboured first half but less than two minutes later, Jesse Lingard scored his second goal in his last two matches to draw level. After making five substitutions, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side went for the kill with Anthony Martial scoring his 23rd goal of the season.

It was a pretty poor first half with Linzer ASK having the best opportunity to break the deadlock but somehow they did not. United’s depth in the squad is quite poor with hardly any pace on the pitch. Solskjaer will not have been happy with the players, who were just making it look pretty difficult. Harry Maguire had a change to break the deadlock too, heading wide of the target and he looked pretty annoyed with himself.

In the tenth minute of the second half, LASK were a goal to the good with Philipp Wiesinger scoring the first goal of the game. It was a pretty sloppy goal to concede and Sergio Romero will not be happy with the defence with Tim Fosu-Mensah heading the ball, which reached Wiesinger 25-yards out and he then picked his spot, curling his effort into the top corner with Romero diving to try to make the save.

United were not down and out finding inspiration from conceding the goal and got the game level just two minutes after the opening goal. Jesse Lingard found the back of the net for United, scoring twice in his last two matches. Juan Mata clipped the ball over to Lingard to equalise. Solskjaer will have been happy with that play, which had shown an improvement from the first half. United were now 6-1 up on aggregate.

Solskjaer made a double substitution just after the hour with Paul Pogba and Andreas Pereira replacing Jesse Lingard and Fred, who both did not look happy after coming off the pitch. A third change was made in the 72nd minute with Tahith Chong replacing Brandon Williams. Two more changes were made with six minutes remaining with Teden Mengi and Anthony Martial replacing Fosu-Mensah and Daniel James.

United took the lead in the 88th minute of the match with Martial scoring his 23rd goal of the season after playing a one-two to break into the box and cooly finishing past the LASK goalkeeper. Solskjaer will be happy to get through the game with no injuries, giving some fringe players a game and getting his top scorer a few minutes to take the challenge back to Marcus Rashford this season. Not ideal but a good win, in the end.

Manchester United 22 Sergio Romero The best second-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League was unfortunate to concede a goal against the Austrian side 1 2 3 4 5 24 Timothy Fosu-Mensah The Dutch fullback made a mistake for United's goal, heading the ball towards Weisinger only for his to pick his spot and put the ball past Romero to take the lead in the game. Defensively, this could be a problem for Fosu-Mensah. He was replaced by Mengi in the 84th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 3 Eric Bailly It was good to see the Ivorian back after that head injury against Chelsea at Wembley. United conceded but it was not because of him. Defensively, he played well especially as United had the win in the bag and just needed to avert another conceded goal. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The captain could have opened the scoring in the first half, sending his header off target, which he did not look happy with. It has been a long season and United will not play one more match, aiming to play three more and lift a trophy for the club. 1 2 3 4 5 53 Brandon Williams The academy graduate continued his good performances against LASK in the season that will be a massive learning curve for him. This team was not the best but there was talent in places. It shows the depth of this squad is not good enough with plenty of work needed. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred The Brazilian did not seem to suit his role against LASK which is a worrying sign. The player was replaced by Pereira in the 64th minute of the match, not looking happy as he took to his seat in the stands. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata The Spanish magician seems to have lost his magic. He was very slow against LASK and just did not seem to be the player he once was. However, in his defence, he has not played all that often since the restart so could just be lacking match fitness. He got two assists though. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay It was a hot and cold game for McTominay who was clearly lacking fitness but dug deep and tried to make the difference. He was perhaps unlucky at times but held his own. 1 2 3 4 5 14 Jesse Lingard The player who has been out of form for some time now has scored two goals in his last two matches. After United conceded, United got themselves back into the match with Lingard scoring less than two minutes later. He was then replaced by Pogba in the 63rd minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James The Welsh winger needs to find some form. He has been dreadful since the restart. His decision making is poor more often than not and he kind of over thinks things, losing time and inevitably the ball. It has been a tough season for him and something to think about. He was replaced by Martial in the 84th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Odion Ighalo The Nigerian striker lacked pace against LASK and did not really impress all that much in all honesty. He's a decent player but in terms of reliability, questions will be asked after this match. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 6 Paul Pogba Replaced Lingard 63'. The Frenchman came on for about 30 minutes or so. United were 1-1 as he came on and he did help United tick over in the midfield. It will be good for hims to keep his fitness up after sitting most of the season out with an ankle injury. 1 2 3 4 5 15 Andreas Pereira Replaced Fred 64'. The Belgian-born Brazilian showed some nifty skills against LASK and was perhaps unfortunate not to create something in the box after United levelled the score. There might be something in his locker after all. 1 2 3 4 5 44 Tahith Chong Replaced Williams 72'. The winger player the remaining 18 minutes of the match with the score level. He used his pace at times and tried to take advantage of the wide spaces. 1 2 3 4 5 71 Teden Mengi Replaced Fosu-Mensah 84'. The 18-year-old made his debut. Hopefully it will be the first of many appearances for his at this club during his career. He did not really get much involvement in the game but will be happy that he finally got onto the pitch. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial Replaced James 84'. The Frenchman cooly slotted in his 23rd goal of the season looking to be the difference in this match and picked the Austrian side apart to give United a final home win this season. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Jesse Lingard 57′, Anthony Martial ; Philipp Wiesinger 55′

Assists: Juan Mata 57′, 88′; Peter Michorl 55′

Manchester United: Romero; Fosu-Mensah (Mengi 84′, Bailly, Maguire, Williams (Chong 72′); Fred (Pereira 64); Mata, McTominay, Lingard (Pogba 63′), James (Martial 84′); Ighalo

Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Wan-Bissaka; Fernandes, Matic, Garner; Rashford, Greenwood

Bookings: Scott McTominay 39′; Peter Michael 34′

Written by John Walker

