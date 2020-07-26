Player Ratings: United beat Leicester 2-0; Lindelof MOTM, Fernandes not that far behind

Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium in the final match of the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have finished third in the league this season, against all odds. Anthony Martial won the penalty in the 71st minute of the match with Bruno Fernandes scoring his tenth goal of the season, beating Kasper Schmeichel. Jesse Lingard scored a very late goal too, which was good for him. United will play UEFA Champions League football again next season.

United started well against Leicester but the home sides confidence started to rise as the game grew on. United had the ball in the back of the net through Bruno Fernandes but the Portuguese midfielders goal was chalked off for offside. It was a dangerous game that United were starting to play as Leicester were starting to get some chances on goal towards the end of the half. Fernandes had another chance, assisted by Mason Greenwood but he missed his opportunity to open the scoring.

United opened the scoring 71st minute of the match with Anthony Martial taken down inside the box with both Wes Morgan and Jonny Evans closing in to stop the forward. Evans, the former United defender was booked. United won a penalty which Bruno Fernandes slammed into the back of the net, beating a dancing Kasper Schmeichel to take the lead in this important match. With Chelsea winning 2-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, this saw United move back to third in the league.

It was a nervy end to the match for United. It was not a good game for Jonny Evans either who was shown a red card for a challenge on Scott McTominay, who had replaced the goalscorer, Fernandes, in the late stages of the game. United, rightly, won a free kick for the challenge, which came to nothing got the Red Devils. Solskjaer brought on Jesse Lingard for Mason Greenwood earlier in the second half. Lingard scored a good goal to win the game for United. Tim Fosu-Mensah and Odion Ighalo replaced Marcus Rashford and Martial late in stoppage time.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea The Spanish number one has been in poor form this season and needs to find the ability to raise his game considerably. When Leicester were on the attack, it just makes me worry that there are mistakes in him that should not be there that often. Is it decline or just a poor season for him? He did deal with a few shots well but that was it. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back played well. Perhaps a little fatigued, along with his teammates but he had an important role in helping his team achieve their objective. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The iceman coped well under pressure with Vardy looking to break through on occasion. He could well be United's best player in this match because of that. He continued to play well throughout the match, which was great. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The United captain was booked in the ninth minute against his former club. He seemed clumsy at times, which was not a good look for United. He might well have received a second yellow card in the second half, which would not have been good for United. 1 2 3 4 5 53 Brandon Williams The teenage left-back showed his eagerness against Leicester, not putting his head down, even after he has made mistakes. He's a determined player who will always fight for this team. That is a great sign. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic The veteran Serbian midfielder will be happy of the break he is going to get before the Europa League starts again. He looks tired to say the least and has played a lot of football recently. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba The Frenchman was not at his best again. A lot of football in a small period of time could affect that. He did not have much impact but played much better in the second half. Work in progress for this team, maybe? 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood The teenage sensation had some good involvement against Leicester, nearly scoring in the first and defending when needed, which was great to see. Greenwood played well at the King Power stadium and will be happy with how his season has progressed. He was replaced by Jesse Lingard in the 77th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes The Portuguese magnifico had he ball in the net during the first half but it was ruled out by VAR. He had the chance to open the scoring at the end of the first half but missed. In the 71st minute, United won a penalty which the Portuguese midfielder placed into the back of the net. His form recently has not been the greatest but this goal matters a lot. He was replaced by McTominay in the 86th minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford The England forward seemed off the pace again for his third or fourth match running. Fatigue will be a problem but it is not an excuse. United need to be much better in attack to get something out of their matches. It could be the difference between a win or a defeat. He wasted United's best chance of the first half. He was replaced by Fosu-Mensah in the last minute of added time. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman was the best attacking player against Leicester, having a few good chances to get involved in the goals. He won a penalty in the 71st minute after Morgan and Evans closed in and he was fouled. He was replaced in the last minute of added time by Ighalo. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 14 Jesse Lingard Replaced Greenwood 77'. The 27-year-old had little impact during the game but somehow scored in the dying seconds of the match, beating Schmeichel for the second time in the match. It was a good finish. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Replaced Fernandes 86'. Was fouled by Evans, which saw the former United defender given a straight red card, even after he was shown a yellow card earlier for the penalty. He fought on, like he does. 1 2 3 4 5 24 Timothy Fosu-Mensah Replaced Rashford 90+7'. No impact in the game. Was on the pitch for just over a minute. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Odion Ighalo Replaced Martial 90+7'. No impact. Spent about a minute on the pitch. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Bruno Fernandes 71′ penalty

Assists:

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood (Lingard 77′), Fernandes (McTominay 86′), Rashford (Fosu-Mensah 90+7′); Martial (Ighalo 90+7′)

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly; Mata, Fred, James

Bookings: Jonny Evans 68′, 90+4′ s/o, Jamie Vardy 83′; Harry Maguire 9′, Victor Lindelof 63′, Nemanja Matic 84′, Paul Pogba 90+1′

Written by John Walker

Like this: Like Loading...