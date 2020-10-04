Player Ratings: United terrible in 6-1 mauling; Martial sent off, Lamela a cheat – United deserved what they got

Manchester United were absolutely destroyed by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford with another 6-1 scoreline. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be mortified with the performance of his team, which was nothing to write home about. United started brightly with Anthony Martial winning a penalty which was scored by Bruno Fernandes. Spurs then hit back to equalise through Tanguy NDombele, then Hueng-min Son put them ahead, scoring a brace in the end. Harry Kane scored a brace and Serge Aurier also got himself on the scoresheet. This United team is not united and has major problems.

It was a good start to the match for United with them on the attack from the off with United immediately getting into the box through Anthony Martial and winning a penalty after being fouled by Davinson Sanchez. Bruno Fernandes took the spot kick, stuttering his run, jumping and beating Hugo Lloris to put United 1-0 up in the game. That was a good start based on previous matches, however, it was a short-lived scoreline. Spurs immediately broke forward and Harry Maguire had a mare and Tanguy NDombele equalised two minutes after United opened the scoring.

With the game level, Spurs continued to drive forward and both Harry Kane and Hueng-min Son looked to be in perfect harmony once again on the attack with United looking pathetic at the back with Kane threading the ball into Son and both Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw left for dead as the South Korean scored his sixth goal of the season for his club with Spurs beating De Gea for the second time in five minutes. It was a shambles for United, who may now need to seek a defender in the transfer window before the Monday night deadline.

United sought a response to going 2-1 down after opening the scoring and on a positive attack, Marcus Rashford broke through and fired a shot which beat Lloris diagonally crossing him and hitting the outside of the post with Spurs regaining possession. United had another positive moment but were caught with Son pushing United once again, only for him to not have the momentum on the ball to beat De Gea, who gathered the ball. Spurs could have scored multiple goals heading past the halfway period of the first half. It was not going to be a good day for United.

Martial was sent off for violent conduct in the 28th minute of the match after Erik Lamela seems to elbow him on the neck and Martial struck the Argentinian, who immediately went down like the Belgrano. The Frenchman was sent off and VAR ruled it a red card too, giving nothing to Lamela, who struck first. United were down to ten men and Spurs put themselves into second gear with Kane scoring Spurs’ third goal in the 30th minute assisted by Son, who scored his second goal seven minutes later to but his side 4-1 up in the match. United seemed to be down and out.

At the start of the second half, Solskjaer made a double substitution with Scott McTominay and Fred replacing Nemanja Matic and Fernandes. Spurs also took off their cheat, Lamela, bringing on Lucas Moura, possibly to ensure he did not get sent off for the yellow card he received, which sold have never happened as the player should have been sent off with Martial. United have a big half ahead of them to stop Spurs from causing more damage. It was a positive start to the season after the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace but this match has made things a bit more negative for United.

Spurs got their fifth goal in the 51st minute of the match with Serge Aurier, assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg assisting him. There was no way that United were going to get anything back from this result. Bailly was booked for a challenge on Son in the 63rd minute of the match and around the same time, the players seemed dejected and their body language was showing they they just wanted the final whistle to be blown for the end of the match. It was a terrible performance for United and one the manager will not be happy with. I just hope he crucified them in the dressing room.

In the 68th minute of the match, Solskjaer made his third and final substitution of the match with Donny van de Beek replacing Mason Greenwood, who had a quiet match after Martial was sent off. Van de Beek should have started this match and should be starting more often. I don’t think Paul Pogba has done enough to start matches at this moment in time as for a player considered as a leader, he has done nothing but hide on the pitch, like everyone else. De Gea made a save to dent Kane form scoring again in the 72nd minute of the match.

Spurs got their sixth goal in the 79th minute of the match after Pogba slid in for the challenge, taking the player out and the referee giving a penalty. Kane stepped up and scored his second goal of the afternoon putting immense pressure on United. The camera focussed on Solskjaer, who looked humiliated in the dugout and then to Ed Woodward in the directors box, who looked happy to be messing around on his phone oblivious to what was going on below him on the pitch. The Glazers and Woodward are a poison chalice for Manchester United and always will be.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea Pathetic is the best word for his performance. Let down by his defence and let down by himself. Six goals conceded in once match, 11 goals conceded in three Premier League matches this season. 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defensively, United struggled massively. Getting forward was a problem after the red card. United should be doing so much better. This is not a team. Nowhere near to being a team. 3 Eric Bailly Played brilliantly against Brighton in the Carabao Cup but in this match, he seemed so much out of it. Perhaps it is because he's not had many minutes the season or that he's a terrible defender. Time will tell but this squad need to build something and strike back after the internatioanl break, but they won't. 5 Harry Maguire Captain? Really? For a defender, he needs to learn to defend. Could he be United's main problem in the squad. Out of position. Out of form. Unable to defend. Nutmegged in the box. Not good enough. Time for a reset during the international break? 23 Luke Shaw Could be under pressure at the club with Alex Telles' impending arrival. Terrible performance for United. Should have seen red for a foul late in the game with was purposefully directed at the man in frustration and that is not professional. 31 Nemanja Matic Seemed to be a player who wanted to get the ball forward after going 2-1 down. United had a good period getting forward with Rashford's chance the best to level the game, hitting the post. Replaced at the start of the second half by McTominay. 6 Paul Pogba Terrible performance. Patrice Evra, before the match, stated that Pogba was the best midfielder at the club. Someone better tell Pogba that as if he was the best, I would not like to see who the worst midfielder is. Gave Spurs a penalty late in the game, contributing to a 6-1 defeat. Needs to understand what hard work is. 11 Mason Greenwood Started the game well with United breaking forward. After the red card, United were not attacking well. Greenwood could not help get United back into the game and 2-1 down quickly became 5-1 down. Van de Beek replaced him in the 68th minute of the match. 18 Bruno Fernandes Scored the penalty to put United 1-0 up inside two minutes. As Spurs were scoring the goals, nothing was going well for United, until at 2-1 Rashford broke forward. After Martial's red card, United's attacks were limited. Replaced by Fred at the start of the second half. 10 Marcus Rashford Had a chance to get United back into the game at 2-1 down but he hid the post. After Martial's red card, United lacked any sort of spine and all of the players hid on the pitch. 9 Anthony Martial There Frenchman started well, immediately breaking into the box from the kick off and winning a penalty after Sanchez took him out in the box. Fernandes scored to put United 1-0 in two minutes. United then conceded twice before the seventh minute and Martial was send off after Lamela struck him and Martial struck him back. Lameba went down like the Belgrano and Martial was dismissed, Lamela was not even booked. Typical. Substitutes 39 Scott McTominay Replaced Matic 46'. Brought on to pack the midfield to stop the Spurs onslaught. United conceded two more goals in the game. It could have been worse. 17 Fred Replaced Fernandes 46'. Brought on at the same time as McTominay. Could not do much and saw United conceded two more goals. United have some pieces to be picking up now. 34 Donny van de Beek Replaced Greenwood 68'. Should have started. Will not be happy at coming on with United 5-1 down. Has played few minutes and should be starting ahead of Pogba now.

Goals: Bruno Fernandes 2′ penalty; Tanguy NDombele 4′, Hueng-min Son 7′, 37′, Harry Kane 30′, 79′, Serge Aurier 51′

Assists: Harry Kane 7′, Hueng-min Son 30′, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 51′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matic (McTominay 46′), Pogba; Greenwood (Van de Beek 68′), Fernandes (Fred 46′), Rashford; Martial

Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Lindelof; Mata, Lingard

Bookings: Anthony Martial 28′ s/o, Eric Bailly 63′, Luke Shaw 84′; Erik Lamela 32′

Written by John Walker

