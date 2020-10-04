Player Ratings: United terrible in 6-1 mauling; Martial sent off, Lamela a cheat – United deserved what they got

Manchester United were absolutely destroyed by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford with another 6-1 scoreline. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be mortified with the performance of his team, which was nothing to write home about. United started brightly with Anthony Martial winning a penalty which was scored by Bruno Fernandes. Spurs then hit back to equalise through Tanguy NDombele, then Hueng-min Son put them ahead, scoring a brace in the end. Harry Kane scored a brace and Serge Aurier also got himself on the scoresheet. This United team is not united and has major problems.
It was a good start to the match for United with them on the attack from the off with United immediately getting into the box through Anthony Martial and winning a penalty after being fouled by Davinson Sanchez. Bruno Fernandes took the spot kick, stuttering his run, jumping and beating Hugo Lloris to put United 1-0 up in the game. That was a good start based on previous matches, however, it was a short-lived scoreline. Spurs immediately broke forward and Harry Maguire had a mare and Tanguy NDombele equalised two minutes after United opened the scoring.
With the game level, Spurs continued to drive forward and both Harry Kane and Hueng-min Son looked to be in perfect harmony once again on the attack with United looking pathetic at the back with Kane threading the ball into Son and both Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw left for dead as the South Korean scored his sixth goal of the season for his club with Spurs beating De Gea for the second time in five minutes. It was a shambles for United, who may now need to seek a defender in the transfer window before the Monday night deadline.
United sought a response to going 2-1 down after opening the scoring and on a positive attack, Marcus Rashford broke through and fired a shot which beat Lloris diagonally crossing him and hitting the outside of the post with Spurs regaining possession. United had another positive moment but were caught with Son pushing United once again, only for him to not have the momentum on the ball to beat De Gea, who gathered the ball. Spurs could have scored multiple goals heading past the halfway period of the first half. It was not going to be a good day for United.
Martial was sent off for violent conduct in the 28th minute of the match after Erik Lamela seems to elbow him on the neck and Martial struck the Argentinian, who immediately went down like the Belgrano. The Frenchman was sent off and VAR ruled it a red card too, giving nothing to Lamela, who struck first. United were down to ten men and Spurs put themselves into second gear with Kane scoring Spurs’ third goal in the 30th minute assisted by Son, who scored his second goal seven minutes later to but his side 4-1 up in the match. United seemed to be down and out.
At the start of the second half, Solskjaer made a double substitution with Scott McTominay and Fred replacing Nemanja Matic and Fernandes. Spurs also took off their cheat, Lamela, bringing on Lucas Moura, possibly to ensure he did not get sent off for the yellow card he received, which sold have never happened as the player should have been sent off with Martial. United have a big half ahead of them to stop Spurs from causing more damage. It was a positive start to the season after the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace but this match has made things a bit more negative for United.
Spurs got their fifth goal in the 51st minute of the match with Serge Aurier, assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg assisting him. There was no way that United were going to get anything back from this result. Bailly was booked for a challenge on Son in the 63rd minute of the match and around the same time, the players seemed dejected and their body language was showing they they just wanted the final whistle to be blown for the end of the match. It was a terrible performance for United and one the manager will not be happy with. I just hope he crucified them in the dressing room.
In the 68th minute of the match, Solskjaer made his third and final substitution of the match with Donny van de Beek replacing Mason Greenwood, who had a quiet match after Martial was sent off. Van de Beek should have started this match and should be starting more often. I don’t think Paul Pogba has done enough to start matches at this moment in time as for a player considered as a leader, he has done nothing but hide on the pitch, like everyone else. De Gea made a save to dent Kane form scoring again in the 72nd minute of the match.
Spurs got their sixth goal in the 79th minute of the match after Pogba slid in for the challenge, taking the player out and the referee giving a penalty. Kane stepped up and scored his second goal of the afternoon putting immense pressure on United. The camera focussed on Solskjaer, who looked humiliated in the dugout and then to Ed Woodward in the directors box, who looked happy to be messing around on his phone oblivious to what was going on below him on the pitch. The Glazers and Woodward are a poison chalice for Manchester United and always will be.
Goals: Bruno Fernandes 2′ penalty; Tanguy NDombele 4′, Hueng-min Son 7′, 37′, Harry Kane 30′, 79′, Serge Aurier 51′
Assists: Harry Kane 7′, Hueng-min Son 30′, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 51′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matic (McTominay 46′), Pogba; Greenwood (Van de Beek 68′), Fernandes (Fred 46′), Rashford; Martial
Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Lindelof; Mata, Lingard
Bookings: Anthony Martial 28′ s/o, Eric Bailly 63′, Luke Shaw 84′; Erik Lamela 32′
Written by John Walker