Preview: Manchester United full in confidence to maul the Toffees; Diallo to have some involvement on the bench?

Manchester United -v- Everton

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 6 February 2021, KO 20:00 GMT

Referee: Jonathan Moss Assistants: Marc Perry, Dan Robathan

Fourth Official: Andy Madley

VAR: Andre Marriner Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

Manchester United will entertain Everton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday evening. The match previously scheduled to be played on Monday 8th February 2021 but United’s participation in the Emirates FA Cup meant that the match was brought forward. United will be going into this game in full confidence after their 9-0 humiliation of Southampton on Tuesday evening which saw Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Jan Bednarek (own goal), Edinson Cavani, an Anthony Martial brace, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes (penalty) and Daniel James all get on the scoresheet.

Everton beat Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the scoresheet. United have met Everton a total of 205 times in all competitions, winning 90 times, drawing 45 and losing 70 times. United were last beaten by Everton on the 21 April 2019, a 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park in the Premier League. In the four matches played since, there have been two 1-1 draws at both Goodison Park and Old Trafford but in the last two meetings, United have won; 3-1 in the Premier League at Goodison Park and 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United: WDLWWD

Southampton 9-0 W, Arsenal 0-0 D, Sheffield United 1-2 L, Liverpool 3-2 W, Fulham 2-1 W, Liverpool 0-0 D

Everton: WLDWWW

Leeds United 2-1 W, Newcastle United 2-0 L, Leicester City 1-1 D, Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 W, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 W, Rotherham United 2-1 W

Top Scorers: Bruno Fernandes (17) and Marcus Rashford (16) lead the goalscoring table for United whilst Dominic Calvert-Lewin (16) tops the table for Everton.

Manchester United Goals: 17 – Bruno Fernandes, 16 – Marcus Rashford, 7 – Anthony Martial, 6 – Edinson Cavani, 5 – Scott McTominay, 4 – Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba, 3 – Daniel James, 2 – Harry Maguire, Juan Mata, Own Goal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 1 – Victor Lindelof, Donny van de Beek

In the last six matches, United have won three, drawn twice and lost once. Including the nine goals scored against Southampton on Tuesday evening, United have scored 15 goals, conceding five and keeping three clean sheets. It was some turn of a corner against the Saints with United scoring one goal in the previous two matches; a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United and a 0-0 draw with Arsenal. United will be in full confidence ahead of the clash with Everton, especially as United need to try and close the gap with Manchester City, who are the current Premier League leaders.

Everton Goals: 16 – Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 6 – Richarlison, 4 – Michael Keane, James Rodríguez, Gylfi Sigurdsson, 3 – Yerry Mina, 2 – Bernard, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Alex Iwobi, Moise Kean, 1 – Mason Holgate, Cenk Tosun

In their past six matches, Everton have won four, drawn once and lost once. The Toffees have scored ten goals, conceding six goals and keeping one clean sheet. It is not great form considering the teams that the club has played in those matches; Leeds United, Newcastle United, Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rotherham United. The victory over Leeds will be a confidence booster after a 2-0 defeat to the Magpies in the match prior, which was kind of similar for United, who lost to the Blades and draw to the Gunners in their last two matches. This could be another good game to watch.

Team News: Two players on the sidelines for both United and Everton. The Red Devils and the Toffees will be sweating on the fitness of one other player.

Phil Jones (knee) is ruled out and Eric Bailly (other) is a doubt for the clash against Everton on Saturday evening. Edinson Cavani (ankle) came off at half time in the 9-0 victory over Southampton but should be fine to play against the Toffees. There is a possibility that Amad Diallo could be involved in some way in this match, which would be good for both the player and the club. United allowed both Jesse Lingard, who scored a brace on his West Ham United debut and Facundo Pellistri leave on loan and Marcos Rojo left the club permanently during the January transfer window.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf/shin/heel) has been ruled out of the visit to Old Trafford to face United on Saturday evening. Jordan Pickford (rib) missed the victory over Leeds United on Wednesday evening and at the moment there is a 50% chance that he could feature against United at the Theatre of Dreams. Allan Marques Loureiro (thigh) has a 25% chance of being available for this match, which seems unlikely. Everton will be seeking to climb up the Premier League table with two games in hand over four of the five clubs above them at this point this season. League leaders Manchester City also have one game in hand over the teams they top.

Predicted Starting XI: Martial and Rashford to lead the line against Everton, supported by Fernandes? Pogba, Fred and Van de Beek in midfield? Diallo to be involved on the bench?

Edinson Cavani has a 50% chance of featuring this weekend because of an ankle injury. That might change after Solskjaer addresses the media on Friday. With hat in mind, I expect Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to start, possible leading the line as a duo with Bruno Fernandes in behind them. A three-man midfield of Paul Pogba, Fred and Donny van de Beek could be a positive and attacking team with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw completing the back four just ahead of David De Gea. I would like to see Amad Diallo on the bench for United, which could add something late in the game.

Match Prediction: 57 matches played between United and Everton. United have won 37 times, drawn 11 times and lost nine times. 105 goals have been scored by United with 54 being conceded between the two teams. United will be in the driving seat based on current confidence.

United and Everton have met 57 times in the history of the Premier League. United have won 37 times, drawing 11 times and losing nine times. United have scored a total of 105 goals, conceding 54 with United winning five penalties and scoring four with Everton winning four and scoring three. United have kept 24 clean sheets with Everton keeping nine. United have received 74 yellow cards and two red cards. Everton have received 107 yellow cards and three red cards. United had a cracking result against Southampton, with nine goals being scored, which will be a massive confidence boost for the Red Devils.

In the Premier League fixture at Old Trafford last season, it was a 1-1 draw with Victor Lindelof scoring an own goal in the first half and Mason Greenwood levelling the score in the 77th minute. At Goodison Park last season, it was a 1-1 draw with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring in the third minute and Bruno Fernandes equalising in the 31st minute. United have played Everton at Goodison Park twice this season, winning both. In the Premier League it was a 3-1 victory to United with Bernard opening the scoring in the 19 minute with Bruno Fernandes scoring a brace and Edinson Cavani getting the other. In the Carabao Cup, United won 2-0 with Cavani and Anthony Martial scoring the goals.

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Written by John Walker

