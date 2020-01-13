Preview: United's new-found confidence to finally beat Wolves and earn FA Cup fourth round place?

Manchester United -v- Wolverhampton Wanderers

Emirates FA Cup

Old Trafford, Manchester

Wednesday 15 January 2020, KO 19:45 GMT

Referee: Kevin Friend Assistant Referees: Neil Davies; Simon Bennett Fourth Official: N/A

VAR: Daniel Robathan VAR Assistant: N/A

Manchester United will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening in the Emirates FA Cup third round replay after a poor 0-0 draw at the Molineux at the start of the month. The winner of this match will take on either Watford or Tranmere Rovers – the winner of the match will be decided on Tuesday evening. The fourth round match will be played on Sunday 26 January at 15:00 GMT.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy with what he saw at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday afternoon as Marcus Rashford scored a brace with a goal from each of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in the 4-0 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League, the clubs first win of 2020 after losing 2-0 to Arsenal, the 0-0 draw with Wolves and a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the semi-final first leg of the Carabao Cup.

Form: United have more wins (three) in the last six matches with Wolves winning twice. This will still be a challenge for United to overcome the side they have not beaten in the last five matches.

Manchester United: WLDLWW

Norwich City 4-0 W, Manchester City 3-1 L, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 D, Arsenal 2-0 L, Burnley 2-0 W, Newcastle United 4-1 W

Wolverhampton Wanderers: DDLLWW

Newcastle United 1-1 D, Manchester United 0-0 D, Watford 2-1 L, Liverpool 1-0 L, Manchester City 3-2 W, Norwich City 2-1 W

Top Scorers: The trio of Rashford, Martial and Greenwood have scored 39 goals for United so far this season and could be heading into a positive period, driving United forward.

Manchester United Goals: 19 – Marcus Rashford, 11 – Anthony Martial, 9 – Mason Greenwood, 3 – Daniel James, Scott McTominay, 2 – Own Goal, 1 – Victor Lindelof, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Brandon Williams, Ashley Young

United may not be one of the best teams in the Premier League at this moment in time and the last six and a half years have not been the best but in terms of putting a plan into place, the club may well have started doing the right thing last summer. United blew Norwich City away in their last game, showing their skill on the ball and their attacking play. If they focus on creativity, the ingredients will be there to succeed.

Wolverhampton Wonderers Goals: 11 – Raúl Jiménez, 6 – Diogo Jota, 5 – Adama Traoré, 4 – Matt Doherty, 3 – Patrick Cutrone, Leander Dendoncker, Romain Saïss, 2 – Rúben Neves, 1 – Willy Boly, Jonny, Bruno Jordao, João Moutinho, Pedro Neto

Wolves have done well since being promoted to the Premier League at the end of the 2017/18 season after winning the Championship. This season though seems to have been tough on them with their inclusion in the UEFA Europa League from the second qualifying stage back in July 2019. Wolves are currently seventh in the league, three points adrift of United, which keeps them at the right end of the table.

Team News: Rashford a concern for Solskjaer. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay still out for United. Bailly and Fosu-Mensah to return to the fold?

United will likely be without Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw and Marcos Rojo for the replay against Wolves and Ashley Young’s impending transfer could stop his from playing also. Marcus Rashford came off around the hour mark again Norwich, so could be a doubt for this match. Jesse Lingard, Eric Bailly, and Tim Fosu-Mensah could all make a return despite the latter two lacking match fitness.

Solskjaer will be hoping that he can select a team capable of beating Wolves to earn a place into the fourth round of the competition. The likes of Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner could be drafted into the first team as the U23s do not play again until the end of the month. Wolves will definitely be without Diogo Jota and Willy Boly for the visit to Old Trafford – they have no more injury worries at this time.

Predicted Starting XI: Rashford, Fred, Matic, Lindelof and De Gea rested ahead of Liverpool clash; Bailly, Fosu-Mensah, Garner, Gomes and James all to start against Wolves?

Solskjaer may not be able to make many changes ahead of the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday but he might be able to bring in the likes of Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, James Garner, Angel Gomes and Daniel James – all of whom could give chances to res other players ahead of the next Premier League match. United should be up for this game after the dire 0-0 draw just over a week ago/

Match Prediction: Wolves still the team to beat for United since their Premier League return. Ending that poor record against this team is necessary in order to move on.

United and Wolves have played a total of 103 matches in this history of both clubs with the first match being played in 1892. United have won 48 times, drawn 19 times and lost 36 times. The last defeat to Wolves came in the Premier League back in April 2019, a 2-1 defeat at the Molineux with Scott McTominay scoring the opening goal, Diogo Jota equalising minutes later and a late own goal scored by Chris Smalling.

Since Wolves were promoted to the Premier League ahead of the 2018/19 season, United have not beaten them in four matches. The first match was played at Old Trafford and resulted in a 1-1 draw. United drew Wolves in the FA Cup that season, at the Molineux and lost 2-0, also losing at the Molineux in the league 2-1. In the last game, earlier this season, it was another 1-1 draw with Anthony Martial opening the scoring and Rúben Neves finding the equaliser.

Manchester United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

