Ratings: Nine goal thriller against the Saints; Shaw cracking, Martial impressive, McTominay crucial in great team performance

Manchester United destroyed Southampton 9-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford. Alexandre Jankewitz was sent off for the challenge on Scott McTominay in the second minute of the match, putting the Saints down to the men. United opened the scoring through Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the 18th minute, doubling their lead through Marcus Rashford in the 25th. Jan Bednarek scored an own goal in the 34th before Edinson Cavani scored a fourth in the 39th. In the second half, United scored a fifth through Anthony Martial in the 69th before McTominay scored in the 71st. Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty in the 87th with Martial completing his brace in the 90th before Daniel James struck in added time.

It was an eventful start with a red card shown in the second minute. Alexandre Jankewitz’s high studded challenge on Scott McTominay. It looked like a terrible challenge which resulted in the dismissal of the 19-year-old. It took just 18 minutes of the match before United opened the scoring. Victor Lindelof played the ball up field, over the top with Marcus Rashford collecting and passing to Luke Shaw, whose lovely ball flies over the head of Ryan Bertrand and into Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who scored his second goal fo the season to put United ahead in the match. It was a great attack by United.

United doubled their lead seven minutes later through Rashford. The ball came from the left again as Harry Maguire found Shaw, he then darted past Moussa Djenepo and fed Mason Greenwood at the byline. The young United attacker then pulled the ball back for Rashford on the penalty spot with the forward opening up his body, directing the ball past Alex McCarthy like a hot knife through butter. This was turning into a good match for United, who needed to turn on the charm following the defeat to Sheffield United and the draw with Arsenal in their last two matches.

United did not stop there though, still on the attack looking to punish Southampton. Rashford was in space on the right of the box and curled in a wicked cross. Jan Bednarek reached the ball first, stuck out a leg and diverted the ball into his own net. It was an unfortunate own goal to concede but United were three goals to the good on a cracking night at Old Trafford. United did not leave it there in this busy first half. Edinson Cavani scored United’s fourth goal of the match in the 39th minute. Shaw had the ball on the left, put in a wicked delivery with the Uruguayan scoring with a powering header. What a goal.

United could have had a fifth goal with a penalty shout at the end of the first half. Cavani was fouled right on the line, which should have resulted in a penalty. After a minute or so, VAR gave a free-kick seemingly because the challenge happened outside of the box, it looked like it was right on the line. Bruno Fernandes took the free-kick, which resulted in nothing for the home side, luckily for the Saints. At the start of the second half, Solskjaer made a double substitution with Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial replacing Shaw and Cavani, which will give the duo some rest before the Everton match on Saturday evening.

Southampton got themselves back into the match in the 53rd minute with Che Adams scoring through Harry Maguire’s legs, from an angle. VAR looked at the goal for what seemed like a minute, eventually ruling the goal out for offside with United clean sheet being restored once again. United made their third substitution in the 60th minute with Daniel James replacing Rashford – this being his first match involvement since the victory over Watford in the FA Cup at the start of January. United scored their fifth goal though Anthony Martial in the 69th minute with the assist coming over the top from Bruno Fernandes.

United continued to burn rubber in the match despite being five goals to the good and certainly the winners of the match. Greenwood tried to get the better of McCarthy from an angle but the ball squirmed out to McTominay 25-yards from goal. He ran onto the ball, controlled his effort and placed it into the bottom right corner for put United 6-0 up in the match. It was not a good night for the Saints, who would leave Old Trafford with nothing from this match other than a suspension for Jankewitz, who will definitely miss the next match. United needed a match like this at this stage of the season as they were in need of a confidence boost.

United won a penalty in the 87th minute of the match after Bednarek fouled Martial. VAR awarded the penalty with Mike Dean sending the Southampton player off for the challenge. Bruno Fernandes took the penalty, scoring his 17th goal of the season. United were 7-0 up in the game with minutes to go. That was not it though. Martial scored his second goal of the evening in the 90th minute after a cross was whipped in by Wan-Bissaka, touching a defender with Martial slotting the ball into the net. Daniel James scored United’s ninth in added time with Fernandes cushioning a header into the Welshman for him to finish the scoring.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea Had a good performance for United despite not really being tested. Conceded a goal which was then ruled out by VAR. Kept a clean sheet and will be thrilled with this team performance. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Played a fantastic game against the Saints. Scored the opening goal in the 18th minute of the match, assisted by Shaw. He got forward a lot of the match with United mainly in the Southampton area, dominating the play. Should have had an assist but the ball touched a Saints defender. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof Played well, not that he was really needed defensively. Played the ball over the top which started the play for the opening goal. He has a great eye for a long pass. Solskjaer will be pleased that 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire Led United well in this impressive victory over Southampton. Was never really tested in defence other than the goal which Adams scored through his legs from an angle, but it was ruled out for offside. Will be happy with the result and the clean sheet. 1 2 3 4 5 23 Luke Shaw Had a great match at left-back. Assisted for the opening goal in the 18th minute of the match, scored by Wan-Bissaka. Provided another assist in the 39th minute for Cavani, who put United 4-0 up in the first half. Shaw is in some great form at this moment in time. He was replaced bu Van de Beek during the half time break, seemingly being saved for the clash with Everton on Saturday evening. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay This match did not start all that great fo McTominay, who was fouled in the opening minutes and received a few nasty scratches to his thigh after an early challenge with Jankewitz, who was sent off for the challenge. He almost scored in the first half of the match and played a good midfield role for United. Some don't rate the player, which seems strange as his hunger and determination is second to none. He will become so much better with Darren Fletcher involved in his coaching. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred Played a good game and his defensive man-marking aspect was not really needed for large parts of the match. Helped keep the midfield ticking over and did what he needed to do. 1 2 3 4 5 11 Mason Greenwood Got an assist for the second goal of the game, playing the ball into Rashford to put United 2-0 up. Played well and will be pleased with the result and the all round team performance. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes Despite being quiet at times in the match, he got himself two assists and a goal, albeit from the penalty spot as United battered Southampton with a 9-0 scoreline. Played a brilliant game. His header into James in added time was great to see. Cracking performance. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford Had a good game against the Saints. Scored United's second goal of the game, assisted by Greenwood in the 25th minute of the match. United took advantage of the Saints being a man down from the second minute after a sending off. He was replaced by James in the 60th minute, getting some rest ahead of the Everton match. 1 2 3 4 5 7 Edinson Cavani Played a great game against Southampton. United were 4-0 up by the time the first half ended, with the Uruguayan getting the fourth goal himself. His positioning, is ability and his sheer determination give the impression that he is United's main striker at this moment in time. He was replaced during half time by Martial. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 34 Donny van de Beek Replaced Shaw 46'. Came on at the start of the second half but was booked for a challenge. Played a part in the game despite not scoring or assisting. He needs to play more this season - perhaps in the Europa League. He's a talented lad but 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial Replaced Cavani 46'. Got himself two goals coming off the bench at the start of the second half. His finishing was good to see and this should instill some confidence in him ahead of the remainder of the season. He was pleased with his two goals and so he should be. 1 2 3 4 5 21 Daniel James Replaced Rashford 60'. Got 30 minutes on the pitch, which he will be thankful for. Scored a cracking goal in added time, assisted by Fernandes. What a result for United. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Aaron Wan-Bissaka 18′, Marcus Rashford 25′, Jan Bednarek 34′ o/g, Edinson Cavani 39′, Anthony Martial 69’, 90′, Scott McTominay 71’, Bruno Fernandes 87′ penalty, Daniel James 90+3′

Assists: Luke Shaw 18′, 39′, Mason Greenwood 25′, Bruno Fernandes 69′, 90+3′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Van de Beek 46′); McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford (James 60′); Cavani (Martial 46′)

Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Bailly, Telles, Williams; Pogba, Matic

Bookings: Harry Maguire 52′, Donny van de Beek 53′; Alexandre Jankewitz 2′ s/o, Kayne Ramsay 42′, Jack Stephens 45′, Jan Bednarek 86′ s/o, Stuart Armstrong 89′

Written by John Walker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

