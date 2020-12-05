Ratings: Pogba’s finish was fantastic, Greenwood’s was Van Persie-esque, Rashford scored tenth goal in Hammers victory

Manchester United beat West Ham United 3-1 in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Saturday evening. It was a dire first half for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as the Hammers were all over United and looked the better team. Tomas Soucek opened the scoring in the 38th minute of the match. In the second half, a stunning strike from Paul Pogba in the 65th minute, a sublime Mason Greenwood strike three minutes later turned United’s fortunes around. Marcus Rashford hit the post minutes before scoring his tenth goal of the season. United have a tough match against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday.

It was another one of those matches for United. Nothing was fitting together and the players looked inept at times. They were poor with possession from the start of the match. United had a few opportunities in the first half but did not really take them. In the 38th minute of the match, the Hammers opened the scoring – and they have been on the cusp of doing that for the majority of the half. Declan Rice flicked a corner kick into the near post and Tomas Soucek bundled the ball over the line from close-range. United seemed to appeal for offside but the appeal was waved off by the referee. United had been dire in the match and needed to improve.

At the start of the second half Solskjaer made a double substitution with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes replacing Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek with United trailing 1-0 and needing to get back into the match. Anthony Martial seemed uneasy on his feet around the hour mark of the match and seemed unable to continue. He was replaced by Juan Mata in the 62nd minute. United got themselves back into the game three minutes later after Paul Pogba thundered an equaliser into the back of the net after Dean Henderson launched the ball up field to Fernandes who assisted the Frenchman.

David Moyes felt that the ball went out of play but VAR gave the goal so United were back in the game. Fast forward another three minutes and Mason Greenwood, assisted by Alex Telles got United ahead in the match with a sublime finish, taking a touch before firing into the back of the net in a way similar to that of Robin van Persie. United were 2-1 after a dire first half. Marcus Rashford then got through on goal, beating his man and the goalkeeper but hitting the post, which was unfortunate. In the 78th minute, Rashford got his 10th goal of the season with a sublime finish, pushing the Hammers aside after a poor first half.

Over the 90 minutes of the match, United were poor but coming back in the second half, the way that they did shows that there is something there for this team to build on. The fact that they can play terribly and find the goal needed to overturn their opposition is a good foundation. United have a difficult week ahead of them with a trip to RB Leipzig in the Champions League of which they will need at least a draw to qualify the the round of 16 in the competition. Then they face Manchester City in the first Manchester derby of the season at Old Trafford, which will be an important match. To top that, United are now fourth in the league.

Manchester United 26 Dean Henderson Unlucky to have conceded the opening goal at the end of the first half. Made some important saves and interceptions. His quick thinking created a chance for United to equalise, lofting the ball up field to Fernandes, who assisted for Pogba. A cracking first start in the Premier League for him. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Did not have the best performance and despite a good tackle on Bowen, he needs to find a way to offer what United need. He's a good defender, and granted, the whole team was off in the first half, but like his teammates, he improved in the second half. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The Iceman seemed uncomfortable against the Hammers, which was there to be seen by anyone. That wained in the second half as United gained more confidence from an equaliser and a winner minutes later, not to mention a third goal to give a two-goal cushion. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire Did not defend at the level he's capable of, especially in the first half. Allowed Haller to get though with the Hammers 1-0 up. In the second half, he improved greatly, as did his teammates, and helped them get the victory. 1 2 3 4 5 27 Alex Telles He will not want to see a replay of what Bowen did to him, which will perhaps show him areas of improvement for the future. He assist for Greenwood's goal was good to see and will raise his confidence. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba After stuttering in the match, he pulled it out of the bag and scored a long-range effort to level the score in the 65th minute of the match. If he keeps playing like that, he will gain some respect from those who criticise him (including myself) for the poor performances he has put in this season. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Did a job in midfield and his passion and ability on Ann off the ball were well rewarded with his team *eventually* finding their feet and getting three goals into the back of the net. 1 2 3 4 5 34 Donny van de Beek The Dutchman did a bit in midfield for United but without Fernandes, creativity seemed to be an issue. His hold up play was good and he got involved but United needed a change. Fernandes replaced him at the start of the second half. 1 2 3 4 5 11 Mason Greenwood Put United ahead in the 68th minute of the match, three minutes after the equaliser with a sublime finish from a Telles assist. He took a touch before finding the back of the net akin to Robin van Persie. 1 2 3 4 5 7 Edinson Cavani In the first half of the match the Uruguayan did not seem to be getting much done. United were dire and the Hammers opened the scoring in the 38th minute of the match, despite having many chances before that. Cavani was replaced by Rashford at the start of the second half. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial Did not seem to get involved in good sense. Led the line in the second half but seemed to get injured and was replaced by Mata. Not a good few weeks for the Frenchman who is out of form once again. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 10 Marcus Rashford Replaced Cavani 46'. Got his tenth goal of the season in the 78th minute after hitting the post minutes earlier. Seems to he heading into a period of form again, which is a good thing. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes Replaced Van de Beek 46'. Got another assist under his belt after Solskjaer brought him on to change the tide for United, which he did. A cracking player but also one that needs to be rested from time to time to stop him from burning out. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata Replaced Martial 62'. Got himself another assist this season, providing the pass for Rashford's tenth goal of the season. A good performance from the Spanish magician. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Tomas Soucek 38′; Paul Pogba 65′, Mason Greenwood 68′, Marcus Rashford 78′

Assists: Declan Rice 38′; Bruno Fernandes 65′, Alex Telles 68′, Juan Mata 78′

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Pogba, McTominay, Van de Beek (Fernandes 46′); Greenwood, Cavani (Rashford 46′), Martial (Mata 62′)

Substitutes Not Used: Grant; Williams, Tuanzebe; Matic

Bookings: N/A

Written by John Walker

