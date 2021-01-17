Ratings: Shaw played well; Fernandes and Rashford in with the chances to find a winner against Liverpool but a draw is where it ended

Manchester United drew 0-0 with Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday evening. It was a game of few credible chances. Perhaps the best opportunity was from Bruno Fernandes after United won a free-kick in the first half of the match. The ball dipped towards the top far corner, just missing the target and seeing United frustrated. Marcus Rashford had a chance in the second half with Edinson Cavani splitting away from him, Rashford having the ball and the three defensive players and being marked off the ball with Cavani unmarked and in space which could have resulted in the first goal of the game, if he had it.

United started well against Liverpool, having a lot of the ball in the early stages of the match. However, Liverpool then jumped in to start to control the match. Liverpool had 67% of the ball in the first half, having nine shots on goal; one of those on target. United had just one shot which was not on target. United looked to do well with Anthony Martial on the left, Paul Pogba on the right and Marcus Rashford playing in the centre-forward position. United will have been happy at half time with the game still 0-0 and all to play for. Bruno Fernandes had the best chance in the first half with a free-kick, which was just wide of the target.

Nearly eight minutes into the second half, United were pushing to get something from the game with Bruno Fernandes getting forward and trying to create something against the reigning champions, who could be there for the taking in this match. Nothing came of the attack but it was enough to keep Liverpool thinking. The home side then launched an attack with Mohamed Salah chasing the ball but United’s defence doing enough to see David De Gea ending up gathering the ball with the Egyptian frustrated from the attack, which was great to see. Liverpool seem to be lacking the confidence and a goalscoring ability at the moment.

Solskjaer made his first substitution in the 61st minute of the match with Edinson Cavani replacing Martial. United were pushing to get forward from there with a few chances being created but nothing coming from them. Liverpool then used their might to break forward, United doing what they needed to do defensively to thwart the threat of the reigning Premier League champions. United won a corner in the 71st minute with Paul Pogba getting his head to it but Alisson gathering the ball easily to send Liverpool on the attack once more, an attack which eventually came to nothing with United regaining possession through De Gea.

Both Liverpool and United had a fair few chances in the late stages of the game with United breaking forward through Rashford with Cavani going wide to the left and Rashford on the right, dragging all three defensive players with him leaving Cavani unmarked. Rashford tried to do something but Liverpool played the ball back into United’s half to find something of their own, which never came. Solskjaer made a second substitution in the 89th minute with Mason Greenwood replacing Bruno Fernandes with the score still 0-0 and both teams seeking a goal to win the game. Sadly, a goal was not coming and the teams would share the points.

United will be back in Premier League action on Wednesday evening as they face Fulham at Craven Cottage in a. match that United would need to get back to winning ways to add some pressure to those at the top of the table. There were no winners in this match but Manchester City, who could go top of the league should they beat Crystal Palace, could be the victors from this match, piling more pressure on Liverpool in their bid to retain the Premier League crown this season, which was always going to be hard for them but they did not seem to worry how hard it was to do just that.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea Kept a clean sheet, which is one of the positives from the match. Made a few good saves to keep United in the game, not that Liverpool really punished United with the blistering attack that they are known for. 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Did well defensively and got forward much of the time. Did not play the difference on the attack though, which is something I would like to see a bit more from him. 2 Victor Lindelof Recovered from his lower back injury and gave Bailly a rest ahead of United's next game, against Fulham on Wednesday. United will have more strength in depth in the midfield with him back in the swing of things. 5 Harry Maguire Played well against Liverpool and in the second half, stopped the attack of Firmino, ensuring the ball came off the Brazilian and that a corner was not awarded, which may have been luck rather than meant to happen. Got far forward in the second half on an attack to keep the ball rolling for United. Will be annoyed only taking a point from this game but thrilled with a clean sheet. 23 Luke Shaw I think Shaw did well at left-back, getting forward for much of the game and using his brain to try and help get the better of Liverpool. One of the better players in the match for me. 39 Scott McTominay Did what he needed to do in midfield against Liverpool. Never really did much to win the game with Liverpool rising to the challenge despite the injuries in their squad this season. Good to see him play a good game though. 17 Fred At times he seemed to be the Fred that was dropped by Mourinho but at others he was the Fred that won his place back in the the team under Solskjaer. In the first half have passed the ball well to get United forward, continuing into the second half with United looking to find a goal. He had the ball dribbled past him a fair few times in this match, something he will need to reflect on, learn from and sort out in the future. 6 Paul Pogba The Frenchman scored the only goal against Burnley but he should have done more against Liverpool. He lost the ball a few times and his passing was shocking at times. Pogba should have scored again, his first touch was good but his shot was straight at Alisson, making it an easy save for him. 18 Bruno Fernandes Had the best chance to put United ahead in the game in the first half from a free-kick, dipping the ball into the top far corner, which just missed the target. 9 Anthony Martial After suffering an injury against Burnley, Martial recovered for the clash with Liverpool and played his part in the match. Despite not scoring, or creating much, United needed another option with resulted in the Frenchman being replaced by Cavani in the 61st minute of the match. 10 Marcus Rashford Did well to lead the line for United. He has scored against Liverpool before and was perhaps a good outlet to do that again. His best chance was late in the game, seeing Cavani split off from him with Rashford running to the right and into a cul-de-sac with Cavani unmarked which could have been an assist for Rashford and a goal to win United the match. Substitutes 7 Edinson Cavani Replaced Martial 61'. United needed to change the game. Cavani played well and his positioning was good. I think he could have scored has Rashford passed the ball to him, instead of running into a cul-de-sac late in the second half. 11 Mason Greenwood Replaced Fernandes 89'. Came on late in the game to add more attacking threat.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes (Greenwood 89′), Martial (Cavani 61′); Rashford

Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Bailly, Telles, Tuanzebe; Mata, Matic, Van de Beek

Bookings: Xherdan Shaqiri 33′, Fabinho 66′; Marcus Rashford 90+4′

Written by John Walker

