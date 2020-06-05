Raul Jimenez available for £18 million this summer; Manchester United and Juventus interested – reports

Manchester United could have received a summer transfer boost as it has been reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers striker, Raul Jimenez could be available for just £18 million this summer. However, with Odion Ighalo’s loan extension at the club, which will end in January 2021, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be saving money for other areas this summer.

United really need a right-winger to add to the squad as the position has been a problem for some time now, which may or may not see the club seeking a new striker. However, if the reports of the £18 million fee are true, it would be something that Solskjaer should not pass up easily. Juventus seem interested in the player also.

According to TuttoJuve, Wolves could ask for as little as £18 million for the Mexican striker this summer despite the fact the Premier League club paid £32 million to make his loan from Portuguese side Benfica permanent last summer. The 29-year-old has scored 39 goals and 18 assists for the club with 22 goals and 10 assists coming this season.

United needed to sign a striker last summer after the departure of Romelu Lukaku but Solskjaer made do with what he had; Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood. However, injuries to Martial and Rashford at stages this season saw the club having to make do with other players, the reason for Ighalo’s loan in January.

With the Nigerian at the club for the remainder of the Premier League season, which will be starting in just under two weeks, and the fact he will remain at the club until the end of January 2021, Solskjaer may keep the money provided for him this summer to bring in players who are needed more urgently, such as Jadon Sancho or players like him.

However, if the £18 million fee is in fact true, which is something that I doubt, although it could be caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that most players value has declined, could well be true. I guess we will just have to wait and see what happens here. United won’t need another striker at the club until January, with Ighalo there.

