Raul Jimenez find Manchester United interest a ‘motivating factor’ ahead of season restart – reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez says it is incredible to be a summer transfer target for a host of top clubs and it has motivated him for the Premier League restart this weekend. It is suggested that the Mexican striker is on the transfer wish list of both Manchester United and Juventus with both clubs seeking reinforcements this summer.

The striker has scored 22 goals in 44 matches in all competition this season, following on form 17 goals last season, when the player was on loan from Benfica before a £33 million switch from the Portuguese club. The 29-year-old seemed pretty positive with the rumours and could well be interested in moving. Jimenez said:

“It is something very cool. Different teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool – they are teams that are important in football history. “It is an incredible thing to be on the radar and on the lips of those teams. They are rumours but it is something good for me to continue growing, making an effort and taking it as an incentive so that, if possible, I can achieve it.”

Jimenez will be back in action for Wolves when they face West Ham United on Saturday after a three-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic which suspended football in mid-March. The Mexican has three years remaining on his contract and previous reports suggested that he could be available for as little as £18 million this summer.

The Mexican is said to have the ambition to play for a big club on day and at 29, that time could be running out. The player has done enough to establish himself in the Premier League and will be looked at by bugger clubs with United and Juventus reportedly doing so right now. Speaking about his ambitions, Jimenez concluded by saying:

“My dream team? Whatever one that signs me would be incredible. Imagine that right now I tell you one and in the end I go to the rival, they will reproach me all the time, I will get into trouble!”

