Raul Jimenez welcomes talk about transfer this summer with Manchester United interested – reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has admitted that ‘good to know’ that other teams are talking about him after it was reported that both Manchester United and Juventus were interested in signing him this summer with his club putting a £90 million price tag on him this summer, despite player values dropping because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This season, Jimenez has made a total of 47 appearances for Wolves, playing in the Premier League, FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League, scoring 24 goals and 10 assists in Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, which is a great return for the club he permanently signed for last summer after a loan spell from Portuguese side Benfica.

The Mexican striker, 29, seems to have many clubs watching his progress but Wolves will seemingly not be bullied in selling him cheaply. He was signed last summer for £32 million and reports suggesting the player could have been available for just £18 million this summer seem to have been proven as untrue, although it did seem unbelievable at the time.

Jimenez remains committed to Wolves and will happily continue his career at the club but the interest from bigger clubs who could actually challenge for league titles could turn his head, which is why Wolves have placed a deterrent in place – his £90 million price tag. Speaking to Telemundo, Jimenez said:

“First of all I am very happy here with the Wolves. I am in a place where from the first moment we made an incredible connection. “I am no stranger to all that [the rumours], every day a new team comes out, every day a new offer comes out, I do not know how many millions. “It is good to know that they are talking about you, but what I have to do to make that happen is to continue doing my job here with the Wolves.”

Wolves could finish above United this season, rising above them in fifth with their 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday. As it stands, if Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competition is upheld, Wolves would be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season. United, of course, have the opportunity to leapfrog Wolves this evening, if they beat Brighton and Hove Albion.

