Real Madrid could offer four players in order to sign Paul Pogba this summer – reports

Real Madrid could offer four players to Manchester United join order to sign French World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba this summer, according to reports. It would seem that instead of this being actual news, it is a suggestion with nothing concrete to go by, despite the way the report was written. Such is typical in journalism today.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic raging on around the world and only one top European football league back up and running – the Bundesliga, it would seem that a swap deal could be an option, If United were to be tempted with players involved, which might be tough considering the fact Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will his his own thoughts.

It is stated that Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, 21, James Rodriguez, 28, Lucaz Vazquez, 28, and Brahim Diaz, 20, could be offered to the Old Trafford club. However, there is no solid proof that these players could be involved. Obviously, United would need to see that any players in a swap deal could be utilised in the squad.

Odegaard has spent the season on loan at Real Sociedad, making a total of 28 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals, assisting eight more. He is a central midfielder who can play in the attacking role in the middle and on the right-wing although most appearances have been in attacking midfield. He could have a big future ahead of him.

Rodriguez has played 13 times this season, scoring one goal and two assists. He was once a player on United’s radar, before and after the 2014 FIFA World Cup, however, they did not get their man. It’s a no for me. Vazquez has made just 18 appearances, scoring three goals and two assists. Once linked to United, but things have now changed.

Diaz, formerly of Manchester City, could be a star in the making and has a good career ahead of him. He has made just seven appearances this season, scoring one goal and one assist. If a swap deal was on the cards, Toni Kroos, even at the age of 30 would be a good player to start with, if Solskjaer wanted him at the club.

