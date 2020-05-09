Real Madrid pull out of race to sign Paul Pogba because of wage demands – reports

Paul Pogba’s dream move to Real Madrid is reportedly ‘on the rocks’ over the wage demands of the French FIFA World Cup winning midfielder. Pogba, 27, is apparently desperate to leave the Old Trafford club this summer with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain also interested in the player. United will need to find out if this is true.



Currently, Pogba is contracted to United for another year on his £290,000 per week wage, although United have the option to add another year onto his contract, which was agreed at the time he re-signed for the club back in the summer of 2016, meaning he could be made to remain at the Old Trafford club until the summer of 2022.

It is suggested that Pogba’s wage is the main thing that is stopping Real Madrid from signing the player this summer following the financial implications which will come from the coronavirus pandemic, which has raged across the world and has suspended world football, although some league have restarted with plans for other to restart.

United paid a club record fee of £89 million for Pogba back in August 2016, a world record at the time, and with the current financial situation, it is suggested that United have had to lower the fee they would take for Pogba, which last summer was reported to be £150 million. It find it funny that United have to lower their demands but other clubs do not.

If you look at the Jadon Sancho situation, Borussia Dortmund want more than £100 million for the player this summer, even after the coronavirus pandemic, which has seemingly forced United to lower their demands. If this is the case, why are other clubs not forced to lower their demands too? This seems to be something rather pertinent that needs answering.

United are said to be asking for £100 million to let Pogba leave the Old Trafford club this summer, a £50 million drop on the asking price last summer, according to reports. The Madrid club have made no secure of their desire to sign Pogba but financially, it will need to be the right deal for them – which suggestively means Madrid get Pogba on their terms.

This is not likely to happen with United demanding their valuation of the player be met. They could easily add that extra year on the player’s contract, meaning their demands will need to be met. The competition from Juventus and PSG could work for United too. But for those clubs, wage demands could be an issue also.

I would like to see Pogba continue his career at United. Back in 2016 he described the club as his ‘destiny’ also stating that he wanted ‘to achieve everything he hoped to’, suggesting he had unfinished business at the Old Trafford club after leaving in 2012. That business could still remain unfinished if the player leaves this summer, meaning his return was for nothing. Pogba could always be remembered for that.

