Reflecting on two years of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United permanent manager

28 March 2019. A new chapter was written in the history of Manchester United. Interim manager and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been appointed the permanent manager of the Mancunian club, after having just defeated French giants Paris Saint-Germain in their own backyard, pulling off one of the most iconic comebacks the Old Trafford side has made in Europe’s elite competition since the injury-time triumph in the 1999 final, the cynosure being none other than Solskjaer himself. And, on that day, a new chapter was written in the history of the club.

Having come off the backdrop of what was dubbed “Solskjaer’s Honeymoon”, winning an unprecedented amount of matches since taking over in December 2018 and having propelled United into the top four, Solskjaer looked like the reborn hero to save the sinking United again after that night at Camp Nou. But, reality caught up. The magical form slumped into a blackhole, leaving United hovering outside the Champions League spots at the end of the season, resulting in a rare trophy-less season. And as said by him in that presser after the 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park, he realised that most of the players were not good enough.

And began the big task of “clearing the deadwood.” 2019 summer window, United displayed an image for their signings, which bore the message — “Youth, Courage, Success”. And rightly so, time proved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to build something with the younger generation. That summer saw the axe fall on those who were deemed not good enough or who he Solskjaer felt like didn’t bear the passion to wear the badge. Marouane Fellaini already left last January, Ander Herrera decided to leave for PSG. Many other left Manchester including the rebellious Romelu Lukaku who was shipped to Italy, along with Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez.

And in came Daniel James from Swansea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and the Leicester City captain Harry Maguire. United got off to a flier with a 4-0 convincing win against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, but a young Manchester United side proved inconsistent at times. They lacked the mojo to win consistently, to play well on a regular basis. The team lacked the spark to ignite the engine to drive forward with full force. But it was clear from the first moment that he was trying to build something from scratch, which was evident on the occasions when he beat the likes of Pep Guardiola, Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Pochettino, halted Jurgen Klopp’s marathon.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride till the new year. Up came January 2020. Manchester United got their hands on Sporting Lisbon’s maestro — Bruno Fernandes — after a long, protracted negotiation. Though the rumours dated back to the previous summer, but United finally were able to land the Portuguese who was even the subject of personal scouting by Solskjaer and his assistant, Mike Phelan. This, simply put, transformed United. Wins, wins and wins is all that summed up since his arrival. Going into lockdown with a sweet victory over the noisy neighbours at Old Trafford which was earmarked by a Scott McTominay worldie from yards out, United were far, far behind the Champions League spots.

But Bruno Fernandes, with a vigoured Manchester United side, rocketed into the third place, defeating fellow competitors Leicester at the King Power. On paper it didn’t seem like an improvement as the Old Trafford notched up 66 points on the league table — the exact same amount they got last season — but someone with eyes could clearly see some sort of progress in the team — both physically and mentally. Now Manchester United craved for proper additions in the summer. Although Jadon Sancho was the talk of the whole few months of the 2020 summer transfer window, United only ended up with two promising talents Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri on deadline day, along with Uruguay veteran and former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and the Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

After a slow and poor start to the season, United rediscovered their form, and strung together a series of good performances that somehow saw the team mount a surprise challenge to the champions Liverpool, and ultimately knocked them off their perch after a win at Burnley. Though United went out of the Champions League quite unexpectedly, yet the team itself showed it’s heading in the right direction. United were ultimately leapfrogged by Man City due to the extra bit of quality they possess, but United since then has made the second spot their own — which can quite be deemed a success given the poor transfer activity this season and the lack of quality depth.

Another thing synonymous with Solskjaer’s reign at the Theatre of Dreams is faith in the club’s youth. Solskjaer’s Man United are one of the youngest teams in the country, and have witnessed the graduation of thirteen academy players — the most notable of whom is none other than Mason Greenwood. Even behind the scenes, there has been visible cultural shift. The academy is full of youngsters raring to go to the very top, with proper staff at place to facilitate their development. Solskjaer too has the Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher working with him, who have all worked with/under the legendary Scot, Sir Alex Ferguson.

It is clear he is trying to follow in the footsteps of his former boss and try reinstall the culture Sir Alex used to have during his United days. The new restructure in management, which saw the appointments of a Football Director and Technical Director in John Murtough and Darren Fletcher, for the first time in the Old Trafford club’s history, was the result of a movement initiated behind the scenes by the Norwegian since he came back to Manchester. All of these within two years is definitely something worth of a praise. While United haven’t won anything in Solskjaer’s time at the club so far, the progress in the team is clear.

All we need to do now is back the team and the manager and hope for the good old days to come back soon!

Written by Soumyajit Roy

