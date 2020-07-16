Review & Ratings: Rashford and Martial dismantle Palace; De Gea and Fernandes positive

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Thursday evening. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored their 22nd goals of the season, which is a good period for them. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy with the victory and clean sheet with David De Gea working hard to keep Palace out of his goal. He was beaten but VAR ruled it out for offside. Chelsea in the FA Cup follow in Sunday.
It was a slow start for United against Palace but it could have been a bad end for United as it seemed Victor Lindelof gave away a penalty, although nothing was given by the referee. Two minutes into added time, despite United trying to get a breakthrough, Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for United with Bruno Fernandes playing the ball into the box, it touching a defender before Rashford dummied the home side and curled with his right foot. 1-0 to United.
In the 55th minute of the match, Palace had an equaliser through Jordan Ayew, who scored in this game at Old Trafford earlier in the season. Wilfried Zaha did well and flashed the ball across at the back post to Ayew but he looked offside. VAR took a look possibly with millimetres in it. The goal was chalked off for offside, which was a lucky escape for United. The scored was back to 1-0 United.
Solskjaer Ade his first two changes with Nemanja Matic replacing Scott McTominay in the 62nd minute and Jesse Lingard replacing Mason Greenwood in the 63rd minute of the match. United doubled their lead in the 78th minute of the match through Anthony Martial. Fernandes made the break on the left, rolling the ball to Rashford who played the ball through Joel Ward’s legs, finding Martial who finished beautifully. 2-0.
Goals: Marcus Rashford 45+1′, Anthony Martial 78′
Assists: Marcus Rashford 78′
Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Fosu-Mensah; Pogba, McTominay (Matic 63′); Greenwood (Lingard 62′), Fernandes, Rashford; Martial
Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly, Dalot; Mata, Fred, James; Ighalo
Bookings: Luka Milivojevic 90+3′; Aaron Wan-Bissaka 36′, Harry Maguire 65′
Written by John Wilson