Review & Ratings: Rashford and Martial dismantle Palace; De Gea and Fernandes positive

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Thursday evening. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored their 22nd goals of the season, which is a good period for them. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy with the victory and clean sheet with David De Gea working hard to keep Palace out of his goal. He was beaten but VAR ruled it out for offside. Chelsea in the FA Cup follow in Sunday.

It was a slow start for United against Palace but it could have been a bad end for United as it seemed Victor Lindelof gave away a penalty, although nothing was given by the referee. Two minutes into added time, despite United trying to get a breakthrough, Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for United with Bruno Fernandes playing the ball into the box, it touching a defender before Rashford dummied the home side and curled with his right foot. 1-0 to United.

In the 55th minute of the match, Palace had an equaliser through Jordan Ayew, who scored in this game at Old Trafford earlier in the season. Wilfried Zaha did well and flashed the ball across at the back post to Ayew but he looked offside. VAR took a look possibly with millimetres in it. The goal was chalked off for offside, which was a lucky escape for United. The scored was back to 1-0 United.

Solskjaer Ade his first two changes with Nemanja Matic replacing Scott McTominay in the 62nd minute and Jesse Lingard replacing Mason Greenwood in the 63rd minute of the match. United doubled their lead in the 78th minute of the match through Anthony Martial. Fernandes made the break on the left, rolling the ball to Rashford who played the ball through Joel Ward’s legs, finding Martial who finished beautifully. 2-0.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea The Spanish number on kept an important clean sheet against Palace despite conceding which was ruled out by VAR. De Gea will be pleased with the shut out. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka The right-back played well against his former club. He was booked in the first half and also unlucky not to get through on goal. Zaha and Ayew got the better of him a few times, so there is something for him to work on after this match. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof The Swedish defender could have given away a penalty but luckily it was not given. It was not the best defensive performance but fatigue could be a playing factor in that. Helped United get a clean sheet so will be happy. 1 2 3 4 5 5 Harry Maguire The captain was booked for a poor challenge in the 65th minute of the match. Defensively, United need some stability at a point of the season where they should be pretty solid. Seemed to be carrying an injury but played on. 1 2 3 4 5 24 Timothy Fosu-Mensah The Dutchman started at left-back with Shaw and Williams out of action for this game, playing in an unfamiliar position and lasting 90 minutes and not looking too happy, despite a severe lack of playing time this season - he's only played U23 football. 1 2 3 4 5 6 Paul Pogba The Frenchman played well and got involved in the game at times but was not pushing as much as some of his teammates. I would like to see more from him. He needs consistency to help United become better. He's played a lot of football despite sitting out for much of the season. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay The Scotland international was not in the best of form for this match and was shouted at by Solskjaer on more than one occasion. He was replaced by Nemanja Matic in the 63rd minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 26 Mason Greenwood The teenager did not have the best game against Palace but was seemingly carrying a knock to his ankle sustained against Southampton at the start of the week. He was replaced by Jesse Lingard in the 62nd minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes The Portuguese midfielder was unlucky not to get an assist for Rashford's goal. He was not at the best of his game creativity wise but got stuck in and tried to make a difference. He's played a lot of football in the past month with so much more to play. He seemed to be the best outlet in creativity during the match and was awarded the MOTM by BT Sport. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford The England attacker scored his 22nd goal of the season with a sublime finish after Bruno Fernandes played the ball into the box, although it hit a defender before Rashford finished. He also got an assist for Martial's goal which won the match for United. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial The Frenchman did well during the match and ended up matching Rashford's 22nd goal of the season, keeping the race to become the clubs top scorer alive this season. Could he have three more goals inhume this season to get 25 in total? 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 31 Nemanja Matic Replaced McTominay 63'. It was good to see the Serbian get some rest ahead of Sunday but I would have liked to see him sit this game out. He did well when he came on though. 1 2 3 4 5 14 Jesse Lingard Replaced Greenwood 62'. A rare outing for Lingard, who has been a rather pointless player in the squad this season. He covered a lot of the pitch, that was about all though. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Marcus Rashford 45+1′, Anthony Martial 78′

Assists: Marcus Rashford 78′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Fosu-Mensah; Pogba, McTominay (Matic 63′); Greenwood (Lingard 62′), Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Substitutes Not Used: Romero; Bailly, Dalot; Mata, Fred, James; Ighalo

Bookings: Luka Milivojevic 90+3′; Aaron Wan-Bissaka 36′, Harry Maguire 65′

Written by John Wilson

Like this: Like Loading...